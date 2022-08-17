Lissie Debuts New Single 'Sad'

Midwestern artist Lissie is a multi-talented tour de force who will release her new Americana-tinged indie folk album Carving Canyons on September 16 via Lionboy Records. Early singles "Flowers" and "Night Moves" have received acclaim spanning MTV, No Depression, FLOOD and much more. Today, she has unleashed a resilient breakup anthem "Sad" alongside a powerful video.

Lissie shares, "'Sad' is a song about being in the thick of anger over someone hurting you. Of wanting them to feel remorse for what they did, along with some self awareness that while forgiveness is on the horizon, they need to feel the effects of their actions. There's an impulsive & urgent burning in this song, like letting someone have it in real time. Throughout the arc of the album, I pass through the various stages of grief. And I felt like I needed to claim my right to feel enraged. My co-writer Madi Diaz and I were both able to tap into personal experience to express a universal but generally frowned upon emotion."

Lissie appeared in the TV shows Twin Peaks & Loudermilk. She co-owns a pop music genre themed popcorn company Otts Pops Indie Pop as well as living on, managing & conserving 45 acres in NE Iowa.

The twelve song collection is a sonic comfort as it simultaneously charts the ripples caused by heartbreak and loneliness as well as what happens when the soul perseveres amidst pain. Fans will have a chance to experience Lissie's captivating live show on her extensive North American tour which will make stops in NYC, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Iowa City, DC and more.

Produced by Curt Schneider (Patty Smyth, Lucero), Carving Canyons is about looking within while dealing with the uncertainty of the future-finding hope in personal and worldly adversity, no matter what the forecast might say.

Inspired by her incredible intergenerational female friend group and the nature that surrounded her, Lissie traveled to Nashville and co-wrote much of the album with a majority of female-identifying songwriters-including Bre Kennedy, Madi Diaz, Morgan Nagler, Natalie Hemby, Kate York, and Sarah Buxton-who also contribute additional vocals throughout the album. Carving Canyons is another step in an impressive career that opens up endless possibilities for what's to come.

Listen to the new single here:

North American Tour Dates

8/25-27: Moline, IL @ Moline 150

8/31: Spring Green, WI @ Shi-tty Barn

9/10: Memphis, TN @ Overton Park Shell

10/14: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/15: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/17: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/18: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/20: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/22: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

10/29: Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

10/30: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/2: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/3: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/5: Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

11/6: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/1: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/2: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

12/3: Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

12/8: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12/9: Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

12/10: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Photo: Lili Peper