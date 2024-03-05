Lisa Dawn Miller Brings New Show to Herb Alpert's Vibrato In LA This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com) brings

her new show, “For Once in My Life, The Songs of Ron Miller” (foronceinmylife.com) to Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Los Angeles (Bel-Air) March 13 after premiering to rave reviews at 54 Below NYC.

Sharing stories and anecdotes, Lisa, who manages the legacy song catalogue of her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007), produces, hosts, and performs along with special guests including multi-award-winning composer Ken Hirsch, who wrote chart-topping hits with Ron including “I've Never Been to Me” and “If I Could,” and other hits which include “No One in the World,” (Anita Baker) and “Two Less Lonely People in the World” (Air Supply).

Other guests include Mickey Stevenson, 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and Motown's first Head of A&R and whose hits include “Dancing in the Street,” “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”).

Other guests include legendary singer/actress, Freda Payne who starred in Ron's musical “Daddy Goodness” and recorded “I've Never Been to Me”; singer/songwriter/producer and the last member of The Supremes, Susaye Greene who wrote “I Can't Help It” (Michael Jackson) and “Free” (Deniece Williams); multi-award-winning music director and composer Todd Schroeder who wrote “Don't Let the World Step on Your Soul” (Sam Harris) with Ron; multi-talented entertainer and comedian Doug Starks and; comedian Sandy Hackett, son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett and star of “Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack.”

Making a special appearance is Lisa's son (Ron's grandson), singer/songwriter/filmmaker and 2022 NYU Tisch School of the Arts graduate, Oliver Richman, fresh off his tremendous success, writing “Ballad of Phil and Phyllis (Pt. 1)” as part of his song-a-day TikTok @olivesongs11, in which he is writing a song a day every day in 2024.

The song has gone viral captivating millions and making global headlines, including in USA Today, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Daily Mail UK, garnering to-date over 25 million views with duets and reposts and inspiring artists and fans worldwide. Building a substantial follower/fanbase while grabbing the attention of the entertainment industry's most powerful producers and creatives, Oliver returns to Los Angeles to perform in his mother's show to sing his grandfather's classic, “For Once in My Life.”

Motown founder, Berry Gordy said, “Ron Miller – an artist like you doesn't come for once in my life, but for once, period.”

As one of Motown Records' first-signed and most successful hitmakers, Ron Miller (ronmillersongbook.com), penned some of the label's biggest hits including, multiple Grammy Award winner “For Once in My Life,” recorded by more than 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Some of his other standards include, “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday,” “Someday at Christmas,” “Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time,” “Can't We Try,” “I've Never Been a Woman Before,” “I've Never Been to Me,” and “If I Could.”

In addition to his numerous RIAA Gold and Multi-Platinum records and BMI awards, Ron's songs have been featured in multiple blockbuster and Academy Award-winning films, and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major global ad campaigns. With billions of streams, downloads, and sales worldwide, Ron's songs have been recorded by music icons which include Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles, The Jackson 5, Diana Ross, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Michael Bolton, Brandy, and Lizzo.

Of the show's premiere, Broadway World writes, “Sometimes a music event can seem to capture as much magic and emotion as an old fairy tale and, likewise, has an impact that will long be recalled. ‘For Once in My Life' is one of those memorable nights of songs and stories. It's moving.”

With more guest appearances to be announced, top-notch musicians include Music Director, Ryan Rose (Drums) and Grammy Award-winning producer/composer Hussain Jiffry (Bass), Grammy-winning pianist, Quinn Johnson, and cellist, Matt Cooker.

Of its 54 Below debut, producer/director Robert W. Schneider, who co-produced the premiere with Lisa, said the evening would “celebrate the one and only Maestro of Motown, Ron Miller, a songwriter who not only entertained audiences for over fifty years, but through his music provided a voice for the voiceless, infused joy into our hearts, and defined an entire generation through his music. It is my honor to celebrate his legacy with a group of artists who were so inspired by Mr. Miller that they now come together to tell his story through these powerful songs.”

“For Once in My Life, the Songs of Ron Miller” appears live at Herb Alpert's Vibrato Jazz Grill March 13 at 7:30 PM which is located at 2930 Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles (Bel-Air/Beverly Hills). For tickets and more information, visit https://foronceinmylife.com/vibrato and https://www.vibratogrilljazz.com/music/lisa-dawn-miller-presents.