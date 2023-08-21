Lion Heights Release New Single 'Love Marijuana' Featuring Chuck Fenda Off Upcoming 'Not Done Fighting' Riddim

Outlaw Reggae outfit Lion Heights have unveiled their new single “Love Marijuana” featuring Chuck Fenda. The song is taken from Lion Heights forthcoming Not Done Fighting Riddim, due for release September 1st. Lion Heights are set to join Drifting Roots for a joint tour this September in support of the riddim and their new full-length LP False Reality.

Lion Heights is comprised of Dane Foltin (Bass), Jeremy Carlson (Lead vox, keys), and James Campbell (Guitar). The Texas-based band has built a respected roots reggae reputation, opening for acclaimed acts like Lee “Scratch” Perry, Kabaka Pyramid, Jesse Royal, Cocoa Tea, Arise Roots and others.

Not trying to fit into Jamaican Reggae or Cali Reggae scenes, the band has developed their own sound, stemming from their collective interests and musical inspirations. With the release of their long-awaited album “False Reality” earlier this year Lion Heights launched their own, unforgettable genre, Outlaw Reggae. The album received critical acclaim from tastemaking outlets like Rootfire and Daily Reggae.

With the release of their upcoming Riddim Not Done Fighting, Lion Heights aims to continue their mission of showcasing the Reggae music coming out of Texas. The project features Texas acts Micah Shalom, Roots Revealers, Moe, and Sean Austin. As fans of riddims, the band is also excited to present one themselves and pay homage to the tradition.

Lion Heights will be doing a joint tour with Drifting Roots in September. It will be the band's first time ever performing in Florida. They conclude, “Really looking forward to introducing all this new music to a new group of people. I feel like any place that has a beach culture has a love and respect for Reggae music. We have been wanting to come to Florida for a while now so we are extra grateful Drifting Roots was able to help us make it happen.”

Tour Dates

9/19 Sanford FL

9/21 St. Petersburg FL

9/22 Stuart FL

9/23 Melbourne FL

9/28 Corpus Christi TX

9/29 San Antonio TX

9/30 Austin TX

10/1 Dallas TX