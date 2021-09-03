Lindsey Stirling Announces THE ARTEMIS TOUR: WORLDWIDE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

Today, platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling has announced The Artemis Tour: Worldwide Digital Experience in partnership with the premium social live media platform Moment House. The brand-new virtual tour date will conclude Stirling's current cross-country headlining Artemis U.S. Tour and will air globally on September 23rd & 24th.

Known for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, Stirling will bring the complete live experience, which has been hailed "a must see," to fans around the world who weren't able to see her on this tour.

Fans will also have the ability to purchase virtual meet and greets and join an exclusive afterparty with Stirling on the night of the livestream making for a truly interactive experience. Stirling's moment was filmed at her stop in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Federal Theatre on September 1st.

"Touring this year has been a wild ride, so I'm super excited that with Moment House, everyone across the world can see the Artemis Tour!" shares Stirling. "We filmed the entire show in my hometown of Phoenix, AZ so you can experience the sparkles, lights, dancing and music from your own home. After we filmed it, we all got off stage and my entire crew, band and dancers did a giant group hug because we were all so proud of what we'd created. I hope you enjoy watching this show as much as we loved performing it."

The Artemis U.S. Tour features tracks from Stirling's latest chart-topping album Artemis, including "Underground," "Artemis," "Sleepwalking," "Masquerade," "Between Twilight" and "Love Goes On and On" featuring Amy Lee, who recently joined Stirling onstage at her Nashville show, as well as her current standalone single "Lose You Now" and other hits from her extensive catalogue.

Artemis, Stirling's fifth studio album released September 2019 via BMG, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks.