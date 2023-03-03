Lindsey Lomis Returns With Dreamy Anthem 'This Time (I Don't Wanna)'

Soul-pop sensation Lindsey Lomis returns with the irresistible new single "This Time (I Don't Wanna)." This is the first track from her upcoming Universe EP, to be released April 14 via Warner Records. A love song about learning from past mistakes, the 20-year-old's first release of the year builds on the momentum of 2022's acclaimed Daydreaming EP and is accompanied by an energetic music video.

"It's about finding the right person and not wanting to screw it up," Lomis says of the track. She then explains the emotions behind it: "When you meet someone you like and could see yourself with, it can be scary. Being open and vulnerable means potential heartbreak, but some people are worth getting your heart broken for."

"I'm not afraid of lions, tigers or bears, the world could be ending, and I wouldn't care," Lomis begins "This Time (I Don't Wanna)" over a gently strummed guitar. "Got my hands up on a rollercoaster, but when I'm in a room with you I get scared." It's the kind of jaw-dropping vulnerability that has become the Nashville artist's trademark. On the chorus, she decides to take a chance on love: "This time I don't wanna be the one to walk away."

Fans will get a chance to see this song-and more from the upcoming Universe EP-live throughout March and April as she hits the road to support Joshua Bassett's North American tour.

"This Time (I Don't Wanna)" follows the singer-songwriter's 2022 EP Daydreaming, which included the hit singles "die with my friends" and "call me when u get home." Prior to that, Lomis made waves with 2020's In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, "Slow Motion" collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, Lexi Jayde, and Joshua Bassett. She also earned online support from the likes of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more.

Now, with "This Time (I Don't Wanna)," Lomis' star will continue to rise as more and more fans discover her intoxicating brand of soul-pop.

Lindsey Lomis 2023 Tour Dates

# supporting Eddie Benjamin

* supporting Joshua Bassett

Mar 7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Mar 8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Mar 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge #

Mar 10 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

Mar 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Centre *

Mar 12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

Mar 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

Mar 15 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall *

Mar 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

Mar 18 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

Mar 19 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall *

Mar 21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

Mar 24 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom *

Mar 25 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

Mar 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *

Mar 28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

Mar 29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Fillmore *

Mar 31 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

Apr 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

Apr 3 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

Apr 4 - Austin, TX @ Emo's *

Apr 5 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

Apr 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Apr 9 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

Apr 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

Apr 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *