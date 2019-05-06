Lindsay Lou Releases New Song KEEP ON GOING

May. 6, 2019  

Today, Nashville's Lindsay Lou releases her country-soul inspired new song, "Keep On Going," the first single from a new collection of music by the singer, songwriter, and musician that will be released over the next month. Premiering the song with Americana Highways, "Keep On Going" and its b-side "The Great Defender," are available on digital platforms this Thursday, May 9th, and available to pre-save now, here. Lindsay Lou and her band kick off their summer tour on "Keep On Going's" release date, celebrating with a hometown show at The High Watt in Nashville. Next, Lou heads out across the Midwest for headlining dates and joining the lineup on festivals such as Delfest in Cumberland, MD over Memorial Day weekend, Camp Greensky in Wellston, MI and Northwest String Summit in North Plains, OR. All announced dates and tickets are available now at www.lindsayloumusic.com

The first song from a collection of new music that Lou will be releasing over the next month, "Keep On Going," was inspired by a day on tour examining the depth and complexity of nature - both human and that of the natural world. At a tour stop in Crescent City, California, Lindsay explains, "We'd been out all day galivanting around old growth groves of giants. I'd been refilling my spiritual tank and in the same breath of one day found myself spinning the wheels and losing sleep. One of my closest friends tried to take her life the night before on the other side of the country, and that day I quietly carried around my love for her, and my feeling of defenselessness, while we rejoiced in our goony ways at the profundity of nature."

That night, a sleepless one spent at a local restaurant, Lindsay found herself in deep conversation with locals who provided the revelation that sometimes a change of scenery is the needed reminder one needs to remember that it keeps on going. Continuing, Lindsay explains, "In 'Keep On Going' I go back to that motel, The Curly Redwood Lodge... I was in awe that day of the towering beauties scarred black by fires over the years. They persevered twisted and glowing with lichens."

Lindsay Lou has been making soulful, poignant music for the last decade. An undeniable powerhouse, Lou's remarkable gifts as a singer, songwriter, musician and performer demand the listener's attention. Over the next month, Lou will release four new songs as sets of double-sided singles, including "Keep On Going", and it's b-side, "The Great Defender," on May 9th. June 7thsees the release of the second set of new songs, "Ready" and "Stunt Double." As a follow up to her most recent album, Southland, this collection of songs gives a glimpse into where Lou and her band have been -- and where they are going -- highlighting the masterful playing, fierce intensity and tender intimacy that has become Lou's signature.

Lindsay Lou Summer 2019 Tour Dates

5/9/19

The High Watt

Nashville, TN*

5/10/19

Aiken Bluegrass Festival

Aiken, SC

5/12/19

Chattahoochee Nature Center

Roswell, GA

5/15/19

Slowdown

Omaha, NE+

5/16/19

The Rust Belt

East Moline, IL+

5/17/19

River City Bluegrass Festival

Chesterfiled, MO

5/18/19

Bluegrass In The Bottoms

Kansas City, MO

5/19/19

Thomas Guitaris

Hudson, IL

5/22/19

Seymour House Concerts

Seymour, IN

5/23/19

Grand Army of the Rep. Hall

Peninsula, OH

5/24/19

DelFest

Cumberland, MD

5/31 - 6/2/19

Campout For The Cause

Buena Vista, CO

6/6/19

Camp Greensky

Wellston, MI

6/13/19

City Winery

Chicago, IL

7/12-14/2019

Red Wing Roots Festival

Mt. Solon, VA

7/18-21/2019

Northwest String Summit

North Plains, OR

8/16-18/2019

Hoxeyville Music Festival

Wellston, MI

8/30-9/1/2019

Four Corners Folk Festival

Pagosa Springs, CO

9/19-22/2019

Watermelon Park Festival

Berryville, VA

9/26-29/19

Boats & Bluegrass

Winona, MN

*with Front Country

+with Railroad Earth



