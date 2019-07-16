Lilbootycall Releases Video For PRESCRIPTIONS Featuring GoldLink

Following his momentous debut projectJESUS SAID RUN IT BACK, San Antonio artist Lilbootycall shared an imaginative video for his standout song "Prescriptions" featuring GoldLink. Directed by STARRPOWER Entertainment, the video opens with Lilbootycall in a therapist's office. As the scene unfolds, his fantasies suddenly turn into realities, ending with an eye-opening realization.

JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK finds Lilbootycall, who sees himself as an advocate for the outcasted and bullied, turn his troubled past into instantly relatable, stellar music. The project sports features from Juicy J, GoldLink, Cuco and Kwe$t.

Watch the video here:

To-date, Lilbootycall has racked over 20 million cumulative streams across platforms while garnering attention from MTV, The FADER, HYPEBEAST,Forbes, XXL and more. Watch the new video now and stay tuned for more news from LBC coming soon.

Lilbootycall (LBC) is a 22-year-old hailing from San Antonio, Texas, who is leading the wave of a fresh, uplifting genre in hip-hop. LBC represents the under-represented and bullied youth in our society. LBC may have one of the most outlandish names in the game, but its origins come from a real and possibly relatable place. The young artist felt like both his friends and women alike only reached out to him when their original plans fell through-leaving him to feel like a last minute "booty call."





