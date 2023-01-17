Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'

Lil Yachty is a 24-year old Atlanta native, a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Lil Yachty will be released his new studio album, "Let's Start Here," on January 27.

Lil Yachty is a 24-year old Atlanta native, a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon who smashed onto the scene in 2016 with his debut mixtape Lil Boat.

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of today's most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what's next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals, and to delve into the business realm.

He has amassed a growing list of projects and investments, including developing a heist movie based on the beloved card game Uno, partnering with Reese's Puffs cereal, launching his own cryptocurrency YachtyCoin, investing in the novel dating-app Lox Club with Bhad Bhabie, partnering with Amazon on a variety show for their new app Amp and more.

With so much on the horizon, Lil Yachty is poised to continue his evolution from rapper to mogul in 2022 and beyond.



LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.
Silversun Pickups and Butch Vig joined forces under the name SSVU, an art rock band examining pop culture through existential true-life encounters, and the band shares the music video for “David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes,” directed by Michael Feerick. Both the band and Butch Vig star in the video and you can watch it now.
2022 was an explosive year for drum & bass producer and DJ SIREN. After playing her debut show at London’s seminal venue Printworks and at festival Tomorrowland, as well as releasing a myriad of singles under her own self-release banner and bringing drum & bass to Ibiza, she’s continued to pave a path for herself as an independent artist.

January 17, 2023

Sadie Sink will star in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, a new rock opera film directed by Geremy Jasper. The film will feature original songs by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Sink will begin shooting in Croatia in May, before starting to film the final season of Stranger Things in the summer.
January 17, 2023

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
January 17, 2023

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
January 17, 2023

Gleib has made multiple appearances on “The Late Late Show” on CBS, and he has appeared on “The Tonight Show” on NBC, in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot movie, and @Midnight on Comedy Central. He voices characters in the animated films Ice Age and The Book of Life.
January 17, 2023

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.
