Lil Nas X Releases Debut Album 'MONTERO'

Fresh off his VMA win for Video of the Year and his show-stopping Met Gala debut, global phenomenon and Grammy Award winning artist Lil Nas X has at last released his debut album MONTERO today.

The 15-track album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip and features tracks with Doja Cat, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

Launching alongside the album is the official video for "THATS WHAT I WANT." The steamy and emotional visual features a story written by Lil Nas X with direction by STILLZ and includes a cameo from Billy Porter.

Nas also premiered new visualizers for several album tracks, which all launched in support of a charity on his YouTube channel. This is a continuation of Nas' collaboration with the Gilead COMPASS Initiative®, which supports hundreds of organizations working to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Southern United States.

Watch the music video here:

Listen to the full album here: