Lil Jon & Friends, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane Announced for A3C Music Festival

Aug. 6, 2019  
A3C Festival & Conference has just announced the first group of artists for their acclaimed annual music festival. Celebrating their 15th year anniversary October 8th-13th in Atlanta, GA, A3C has curated The Hip-Hop Trailblazer series which invites Lil Jon & Friends along with Rakim & Big Daddy Kane, for back-to-back nights of unforgettable shows. These artists have shaped the culture by starting influential movements and popularizing hip-hop genres such as Crunk and Lyricism.

"A3C has always honored those that have shifted the culture by creating new sounds that changed the trajectory of hip-hop. This year we are proud to announce three shows that will honor trailblazers that laid the foundation of some of the most important moments in history of hip hop," Ryan Wilson, co-owner of A3C Festival & Conference states. Catch these legends performing at Masquerade between October 8th-9th.

Make sure to visit www.a3cfestival.com to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on all upcoming announcements.



