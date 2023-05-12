Lil Durk Inspires With New Single 'All My Life' Featuring J. Cole

It paves the way for the arrival of his anxiously eighth full-length offering, Almost Healed, on May 26, 2023. 

Igniting another era, Chicago hip-hop trailblazer and multiplatinum superstar Lil Durk returns with a new single and music video entitled "All My Life" [feat. J. Cole] out now.

It paves the way for the arrival of his anxiously eighth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated records of the year, Almost Healed, on May 26, 2023. Pre-order/Pre-save Almost Healed HERE.

Durk initially teased "All My Life" with a viral Instagram snippet that set the internet ablaze causing fans to yearn for the full release. The track's gentle piano melody sets the tone as J. Cole eloquently delivers his an introspective verse.

Soon, Durkduets with a children's choir to carry an uplifting chorus, "All my life, they're never gonna keep me down. All this time, they never thought I'd make it out." However, he did, and he's telling his story like never before now. The cinematic music video seamlessly translates this vision to life on screen as Durk and J. Cole shine.

Last year, Lil Durk owned the charts with the platinum-certified 7220, which crashed the Billboard 200 as his first #1 debut on the chart and boasted "AHHH HA," "What Happened To Virgil" [feat. Gunna], and the cross-genre smash "Broadway Girls" [feat. Morgan Wallen].

Lil Durk is Almost Healed in 2023, and he's ready to enlighten the game.



