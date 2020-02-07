Light In The Attic to Release 'Stone Crush: Memphis Modern Soul 1977-1987'

Light in the Attic Records adds another entry to its acclaimed catalog with Stone Crush: Memphis Modern Soul 1977-1987, the definitive overview of the modern soul scene of Bluff City's post-Stax years. Over a decade in the making and compiled by renowned Memphis collectors and DJs Daniel Mathis and Chad Weekley, Stone Crush is an expertly curated anthology of these home-grown slices of Memphis stylings, from the "Singing Dentist" O.T. Sykes' private press soul to the visionary bedroom funk of Captain Fantastic & Starfleet-rare sides whose original copies are considered holy grails by DJs and collectors all over. The accompanying full-color booklet includes unseen archival photos and extensive liner notes by Memphis curator/writer Andria Lisle and Grammy Award-winning writer Robert Gordon.

Available now for pre-order, the long-awaited release will hit the streets on April 3rd on 2-LP, CD, digital. "Galaxy Haze Orange/Red" color vinyl will be available to U.S. indie retail stores and as an exclusive to the Light In The Attic Online Store, "Blue/Orange" color vinyl will be available with a bonus 7" single of Mark Anthony & Lyte Speed's rare roller skate boogie funk classic "I'm Just A Boogie Roller." Exclusive merchandise available from the Light In The Attic Online Store includes a newly-designed Stone Crush t-shirt, a "Home Of The Blues" tote bag, and a hat emblazoned with Lyte Speed's iconic logo.

"I'm Just A Boogie Roller" is available now for streaming. As part of the Stone Crush release, an original music video for the track, which was shot and produced in 1982, has been unearthed and now available to view on YouTube.

To commemorate the release of Stone Crush, The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis will host a special night of music on April 3rd featuring live DJ sets. The free event kicks off at 7:00 pm and is open to the public.

TRACKLISTING:

1. O.T. Sykes - Stone Crush On You

2. L.A. - The Doctor

3. Tom Sanders - I'll Get To That

4. Frankie Alexander - No Seat Dancin'

5. Captain Fantastic & Starr Fleet - Keep It To Yourself

6. Captain Fantastic & Starr Fleet - Under Cover Lover

7. Magic Morris - (I'm) Choosing You

8. Sir Henry Ivy - He Left You Standing There

9. Sweet Pearl - You Mean Everything To Me

10. Morris - Can We Melt The Ice

11. J- Phakta - Is It Love

12. Cato - Slice Of Heaven

13. Frankie Alexander - Take Time Out For Love

14. Greg Mason - What Does It Take To Know (A Woman Like You)

15. Silk Satin & Lace - Always

16. Kick - Lollie Pop

17. Kick - Right Thing

18. Libra - Convict Me

19. Mark Anthony & Lyte Speed - I'm A Boogie Roller *

* Bonus track (Digital-only / 45 rpm Vinyl Single)





