Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lewis Capaldi Shares New Track 'How I'm Feeling Now'

Lewis Capaldi Shares New Track 'How I'm Feeling Now'

Lewis Capaldi will release his sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on Capitol Records on May 19.

Mar. 17, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-nominated, 2X Brit Award winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi shares his new track, "How I'm Feeling Now" available to download/stream below.

The song will be released ahead of Lewis's Netflix feature length music documentary film of the same name which will premiere globally on April 5th. Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Harry Potter 20th Anniversary, Bros: After the Screaming Stops) the all-access film sees award-winning studio Pulse Films, a VICE Media Group company, partner with Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career.

Says Capaldi, "When the opportunity to make a documentary came up for me I was extremely hesitant. I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interview, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference. Now that this film is finally coming out I'd be lying if I said I wasn't wildly nervous. I feel like there's a lot of things in it I haven't spoken about before and in truth the whole film became way more intimate than I'd ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in...as nervous as I am, I'm really looking forward to sharing it with the world. The film is called 'How I'm Feeling Now' and it's the last song I wrote for my upcoming album and is a tune that's all about something I've never really written about in my music before which is my mental health."

Four years in the making, following 5 back-to-back sold-out global headline tours, screaming fans and history making chart success, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent's house in Scotland to begin work on his highly anticipated sophomore album.

The film captures Capaldi's defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he's ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.

Lewis Capaldi will release his sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on Capitol Records on May 19. The album pushes forward with the piercingly honest songwriting and soul-stirring vocal work Capaldi first delivered on his 2019 full-length debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. The Scottish hitmaker recently debuted "Pointless" - a gorgeously detailed portrait of love's all-consuming power- as the second single from his forthcoming new album.

The single marked Capaldi's fourth consecutive UK No. 1 hit, following "Forget Me," a gold-certified UK No. 1 September release that amassed over two million streams in just 24 hours. Having recently sold out his 2023 UK arena tour in a matter of seconds - with additional shows around the world selling out in record time - Capaldi will embark on a headlining tour of North America this spring, kicking off on March 30th in Nashville at The Grand Ole Opry.

Listen to the new single here:



FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce New Album BLACKOUT Photo
FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce New Album 'BLACKOUT'
BLACKOUT’s concept is that it’s a prequel to their 2016 debut album DAY ONE. BLACKOUT encapsulates the distress of a pre-apocalyptic world mirroring the frame of mind the world felt during the 2020 pandemic during which time the album was written. It marks a return to FROM ASHES TO NEW’s roots.
Hozier Announces Huge UK Tour and Summer Live Dates Photo
Hozier Announces Huge UK Tour and Summer Live Dates
The Grammy-nominated, award-winning multi-platinum singer and songwriter and his band will perform headline dates across the UK this summer, which include four major outdoor shows at Glasgow Queens Park on 25th June, Manchester Castlefield Bowl on 5th July, Cardiff Castle on 6th July and London Alexandra Palace Park on 21st July.
ATREYU Releases Watch Me Burn & Announces The Hope of a Spark EP Photo
ATREYU Releases 'Watch Me Burn' & Announces 'The Hope of a Spark' EP
Produced by long-time collaborator John Feldmann, Atreyu releases “Watch Me Burn” alongside the video and announces the new EP,  The Hope Of A Spark. The single, 'Watch Me Burn' is the EP’s phoenix rising from life’s trial-by-fire, a call to arms to let renewed hope emerge from smoldering embers and ash.
JVKE Releases New Single this is what losing someone feels like Photo
JVKE Releases New Single 'this is what losing someone feels like'
Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE releases his new single “this is what losing someone feels like” via AWAL.  The release comes on the heels of his massive hit single “golden hour” reaching #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and top 10 at Top 40 radio. “golden hour” has now amassed over 635 million streams to date.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share