Less Than Jake Releases New Single 'Walking Pipebomb'

Ska-punk legends Less Than Jake have released their newest single "Walking Pipebomb" - out now via Pure Noise Records. A fast-paced, frenetic track, “Walking Pipebomb” is about those moments when you can no longer hold back the emotions bubbling up inside.

“The world has been contentious as of late. Many voices battling for who can scream the loudest about whatever the talking point of the moment is,” shares JR Wasilewski. “For myself, I focus on being kind to everyone and staying out of the fray. But, from time to time, people do their best to drag me down to them - and are successful.”

He continues: “These are the moments when I want to explode. I can’t contain my rage. This song is representative of how I feel at those moments.”

“Walking Pipebomb”, along with previous single “Broken Words” together make up Less Than Jake’s brand new 7”, out now via Pure Noise Records. Physical copies – limited to 500 worldwide – are available for pre-order now HERE.

Fans around the world can catch Less Than Jake on the road throughout the rest of 2024. The band will be on tour in Europe this summer, before returning to the States for the Final Visit To Rockview Tour, and fall dates in Australia. For a full list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit HERE.

More than three decades into an already impressive career – which includes 8 studio albums, tours with Descendents, blink-182, Bon Jovi, Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg, Bad Religion, and more, and over 365 shows on the Vans Warped Tour – Less Than Jake has never been a band to rest on its laurels. They released their lastest studio album, Silver Linings in 2020 via Pure Noise Records, with a deluxe version following in 2022. Featuring singles “Lie To Me,” “Dear Me,” “Anytime and Anywhere,” and “Keep On Chasing,” Silver Linings captured the attention of Brooklyn Vegan, Loudwire, SPIN, and more.

About Less Than Jake:

The story of ska-rockin’ maestros Less Than Jake isn’t told in their sizable discography. It can’t be calculated by the amount of road miles they’ve logged. (But if we’re forced to calculate, we think they might be a block or two short of the Van Allen belts.) Nah! Less Than Jake’s cumulative worth is all about what they bring to your party. From sweaty club shows to uproarious festival dates to opening up for America’s most beloved rock acts, these five lifers’ deeds are best measured in the smiles they’ve slapped on the faces of true believers and new listeners, alike.

Silver Linings is the name of Less Than Jake’s latest album, their first full-length for the Pure Noise label and the follow-up to 2013’s See The Light. It also doubles as a bunch of sonic diary pages and a mission statement that cements their conviction after two decades in this rock ‘n’ roll circus. Indeed, LTJ—frontman/guitarist Chris DeMakes, bassist/vocalist Roger Lima, trombonist Buddy Schaub, saxophonist Peter “JR” Wasilewski, and drummer Matt Yonker—have escaped most (but not all) forms of ennui, depression and violence against screen-based objects to create an endorsement of humanity.

What else do you need to know about Less Than Jake in 2024? The band would tell you quite unpretentiously that they are here to bring a good time. Of course, LTJ would’ve said the exact same thing back in ’97, 2006, 2011 or 2018 when the Warped Tour’s punk ‘n’ roll roadshow was coming to an end. Consider Less Than Jake the first responders when your psyche doesn’t think it wants to continue. Because we do need all the joy and levity a seasoned ska-punk band can dish out. The reality that LTJ are also feeling reminds us that some kind of triumph is within our reach.

In this day and age, there’s no “scene,” merely good times and worse ones. For Less Than Jake to call their new album anything else but Silver Linings? Well, that would be fronting.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

10/5 – San Pedro, CA @ Berth 46 w/NOFX

10/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple *

10/12 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

10/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

10/16 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/18 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club *

11/6 – Honolulu, HI @ Republik *

* - Performing Hello Rockview in entirety

Upcoming EU Tour Dates:

7/31 – Berlin, GER @ SO36

8/1 – Kostrzyn nad Orda, POL @ Pol’and’Rock Festival

8/3 – Duffel, BEL @ BrakRock Kapelstraat

8/4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (Oude Zall)

8/5 – Nuremburg, GER @ Hirsch Vogelweiherstraße

8/7 – Tolmin, SLO @ Punk Rock Holiday

8/9 – Bildein, AUT @ Picture On Festival

8/10 – Vilmar, GER @ Tells Bells Festival

8/11 – Stuttgart, GER @ Im Wizemann STR cultural and Betriebs

8/13 – Rimini, IT @ Bay Fest Italy 2024

8/14 – Munchen, BY, GER @ Backstage Halle

8/16 – Gampel, SUI @ Open Air Gampel

8/17 – Zurich, SUI @ Dynamo

8/18 – Grosspoesna, GER @ Highfield Festival

Upcoming AUS Tour Dates:

10/25 – Melbourne, AUS @ 170 Russell

10/26 – Adelaide, AUS @ Hotter Than Hell – Coopers Alehouse

10/27 – Perth, AUS @ Freo Social

10/29 – Wollongong, AUS @ Waves

10/30 – Sydney, AUS @ The Metro

11/1 – Newcastle AUS @ King St Bandroom

11/2 – Townsville, AUS @ Hotter Than Hell – Kirwan Tavern

11/3 – Brisbane, AUS @ Hotter Than Hell – Chardons Corner

