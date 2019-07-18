Leslie Stevens' Debuts DEPRESSION DESCENT via Los Angeles Times, New Album Out 8/23

Jul. 18, 2019  
LA-based singer-songwriter Leslie Stevens debuts new track "Depression Descent" via Los Angeles Times, who describe the song as "Filled with twang and driven by a mid-tempo, snared-snapping beat," and go on to say "Stevens' soaring voice... hits notes with the ease of Dolly Parton," listen below and read the full piece HERE. The song is from her new LP, Sinner, on August 23 via Thirty Tigers; pre-order HERE.

"I have always written songs to help me heal and to help me cry and laugh," Stevens explains, "Many people don't like tears- they are afraid of pain- they want to walk away... When after I play someone says 'You are the most vulnerable' I consider it the biggest compliment. Still, it means cracking my heart open like an egg at every show."

Listen here:

Sinner marks Stevens' third full-length album, following The Donkey and the Rose and Roomful of Smoke, both of which led the Los Angeles Times to call her "one of the city's best," while LA Weekly named her Best Country Singer of 2018. Sinner is produced by acclaimed artist Jonathan Wilson (Dawes, Father John Misty) and features drummer James Gadson (Paul McCartney, B.B. King), bassist Jake Blanton (The Killers), pianist Keefus Ciancia (Elton John, T Bone Burnett), organist Nate Walcott (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bright Eyes) and guest vocals from Jenny O on the track "Sylvie."

Stevens has recorded and toured with a wide variety of acclaimed musicians, including Florence + the Machine, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Father John Misty and Jenny O. Stevens also fronted folk-country band Leslie Stevens and the Badgers, and together the band released two LPs.

LESLIE STEVENS TOUR

August 17

Moroccan Lounge

Los Angeles, CA

September 15

Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

St. Louis, MO

September 17

SPACE

Evanston, IL

September 18

Icehouse

Minneapolis, MN

September 19

Back Room at Colectivo

Milwaukee, WI

September 20

Raccoon Motel

Davenport, IA

September 21

Rose Bowl

Champaign, IL

September 22

Ace of Cups

Columbus, OH

September 24

Mercury Lounge

New York, NY*

September 25

World Café Live Upstairs

Philadelphia, PA

September 26

Songbyrd

Washington, DC

September 27

Cat's Cradle Back Room

Carrboro, NC

September 28

The Earl

Atlanta, GA

October 5

Barboza

Seattle, WA

October 6

Mississippi Studios

Portland, OR


*supporting Robbie Fulks

Photo credit: Julia Brokaw



