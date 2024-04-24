Les Savy Fav Share 'World Got Great' Single; Will Play Pitchfork Fest+US/UK/EU Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Les Savy Fav returns to share their next single from upcoming LP OUI, LSF, due out May 10th.

“World Got Great” is a guitar-driven anthem, that comes paired with a delightfully animated music video. The track is sing-along inducing, and the video, directed by Emmy-award winning Jimbo Matison, leaves you smiling, because who but Les Savy Fav would defeat world-ending monsters with tickle fights and flower power?



"Everything is so computer generated now, nothing seems sincere", remarks Matison. "I wanted raw materials and simple ideas to do the talking. We also wanted to have a good time while making this, so why not get back to 1st grader basics? Can we make a video with cardboard, crayons, and a phone? Hell yeah, we can."



"Did we buy a $4.99 bubble machine at the dollar store? Yeah, it lasted for about 30 minutes which was just enough time to shoot what was needed. That thing pumped mad bubbles while it worked," he continues. "Can you see cat hair on the closeups? Absolutely. We are a little embarrassed by that, but hey, Skipper is a rad cat and we love him. The finale may look familiar as Fruity Pebbles were used as the color scheme. It's a vibrant colored cardboard explosion. Does this video look 'out of the box'? No. Is it boring? No. Mission accomplished."

It’s impossible to talk about Les Savy Fav without acknowledging that it’s been more than 10 years since the guys released 2010’s Root for Ruin. But it’s not like they had a messy breakup or quit to become bankers. They just had a lot of living to do. “When we finished our last record, there was a sense that if we were going to do more, we wanted to do something more ambitious,” Harrington says. “I think it took us a while to even get in a space where that was possible.” Remember, these five men — Harrington, Seth Jabour, Syd Butler, Harrison Haynes, Andrew Reuland — have been friends and collaborators since 1995, when they attended Rhode Island School of Design. It takes a beat to shake old habits.



In the interim, the band has been busy building growing their families, taking and losing jobs, and living through the various ecstatic and hideous aspects of growing older. Harrington wrote and illustrated children’s books (like 2015’s Noes to Toes You are Yummy), ran out of money, built his attic studio, wrestled with mental health issues, and got a job-job as a creative director. Butler continued to run his label, Frenchkiss (which released the majority of the band’s albums, including this one), and, along with Jabour, honed his writing skills as a member of Seth Meyers’ 8G band. Harrison left his career teaching to focus on fine art, while Reuland built a reputation as a film/commercial editor and writer on Adult Swim’s cult show Ballmastrz: 9009. That onslaught of personal ambitions and adulting could spell death for many bands, but, as Harrington puts it: “The band was never a job, so we can’t get fired and don’t have to quit. We had the time to figure out how to bring the people we’ve become and the people we are as artists together authentically. There’s a chaotic, untethered ecstasy at the center of the band’s universe. Squaring that with the desire to create stability and the need to endure some grind isn’t easy.”



Over the years, the band has continued to perform, always on their own terms, but after a stint at Primavera in 2022, they caught the proverbial songwriting bug once more, sharing demos, jamming in Harrington’s attic, and recording through the heap of DIY and esoteric gear Harrington collected over the last decade. At first, there was no intention of recording an album; they were playing music, not writing it. “The last record was a lot about holding on. OUI, LSF is the sound of release — no map, no preconceptions, no self-righteous certainty,” Butler says. “There's nothing like hitting 50 to slap the cocksure vanity off your face.” That’s not to say it was easy. The challenge of learning a new way to write and work together took a lot of letting go. Among the artwork that plasters the attic studio is a piece by Harrington that reads, “Can’t do it how you want. Don’t want to do it how you can,” spiraling into a bloodshot eye. “I put it there as a warning about how easily that fixation can paralyze you,” he says.



The resulting album is a glorious mix of tragedy and comedy — studded with nods to the band’s eclectic musical taste — delightfully weird and utterly them. Album opener “Guzzle Blood” crashes us into the record like a runaway cop car, setting the tone for the rest of the 14-song suite. “It opens with just a total disillusion — a loss of faith, frustration, anguish,” Harrington says of the song, which speaks of demons haunting your sleep and the battle for salvation.

OUI, LSF TRACKLISTING

1. Guzzle Blood

2. Limo Scene

3. Void Moon

4. Mischief Night

5. What We Don’t Don’t Want

6. Legendary Tippers

7. Dawn Patrol

8. Somebody Needs A Hug

9. Racing Bees

10. Don’t Mind Me

11. Oi! Division

12. Barbs

13. Nihilists

14. World Got Great

In addition to their slew of upcoming shows in Europe, Les Savy Fav have announced a handful of dates across the U.S. in the early summer. They are also slated to play Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 21. Find more information and tickets HERE.

LES SAVY FAV LIVE

May 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 24 - Dublin, IRE - Whelans

May 25 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

May 26 - South Derbyshire, UK - Bearded Theory

May 28 - Barcelona, ESP - Primavera Sound

June 28 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

June 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

June 30 - Somerville, MA - Arts at the Armory

July 12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

July 13 - Seattle, WA - Day in Day Out

July 21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

Aug 3 - Katowice, PL - OFF Festival