Leon Releases 'Live From The Village' EP

Currently in the midst of the North American leg of her You and I World Tour, Swedish artist LÉON has released a new EP today called 'Live From The Village.' A beautiful 3-track acoustic collection of songs from her debut self-titled album, recorded live at the legendary Los Angeles recording studio TheVillage.

Over the years, The Village has seen icons like Frank Sinatra, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Madonna as well as some noteworthy contemporaries including Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna and more record inside its walls. The soundtrack for the Academy Award-winning 2019 film, 'A Star Is Born' starring Lady Gaga was recorded there as well. Now, with the release of 'Live From The Village' LÉON adds her voice and legacy to this impressive list.

Listen to LÉON's 'Live From The Village' EP HERE

Today also sees the release of the third and final live video, filmed at The Village, for her song "You and I" which you can watch HERE. The video follows previous releases, "Pink" (WATCH HERE) and "Come Home To Me," which was premiered on Teen Vogue, who hailed it as "a stirring rendition that'll make your heart swell." All three songs appear on LÉON's debut self-titled album, out now on LÉON Recordings/BMG.



Incorporating a mix of tender, heartfelt ballads and rousing up-tempos, every song on LÉON's self-titled debut demonstrates her knack for writing and recording unforgettable pop songs. Obvious highlights include the album's lead track, "Lost Time," which starts off with the dramatic sounds of an organ before her signature raspy vocal cuts in. Another standout, "Hope Is A Heartache" features poignant lyrics, with her soaring falsetto reaching new heights, while "Come Home To Me," an emotionally charged piano ballad hits the listener right in the heart. "Better In The Dark," meanwhile marries LÉON's signature ear-worm melodies with glistening modern production. This body of work brings her full circle. For the first time, she gets to call all of the shots.



With effortless style equally reverent of dreamy sixties Laurel Canyon and modern day Europe, Swedish songstress LÉON projects the kind of understated confidence a non-chatty Quentin Tarantino character might have. According to LÉON, "Over the past few years, I've learned how to go with my gut and steer the wheel myself," she admits. "If it doesn't feel right to me, I don't pursue it. In the end, I stand behind the music I make, and I'm in control." Enlisting the talents of Los Angeles-based production duo Electric (Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Jonas Blue)to produce the bulk of the album, LÉON is taking the reins creatively. "I knew exactly what I wanted," she explains. "I hear certain instruments in my head and bring in those influences. This time, I really honed in on a sound-it's something I've had in my head forever, but didn't bring to life until now."



The first song from the album was released last fall titled "Baby Don't Talk," arriving on the official three year anniversary of her debut single, "Tired of Talking," which was hailed by TIME Magazine as "pure pop delight," and The FADER proclaiming it "belongs on the radio." The track was produced by Captain Cuts (Tove Lo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Halsey). Check out the 70s-inspired video directed by Wendy McColm HERE.



On follow-up track, "Falling," which Billboard declared "a certified bop," naming it her "most infectious song yet," LÉON's signature smoky vocals float above a bed of scintillating synths and foot-stomping percussion. LÉON sings about forbidden love, torn between what feels good and what she knows is right. The gloriously up-tempo "You And I" followed last month, serving as an emotional call to the dancefloor, earning praise from PAPER Magazine who lauded its "bright, bubbly synths," and proclaiming her music "innately possesses an incandescent warmth." Watch the gorgeous video for "You And I" HERE.



Over the past couple of months, LÉON has dazzled audiences all over the world, bringing her body of work to life on her 'You and I World Tour - Part 1,' presented by Ones to Watch, playing to sold out crowds in Washington, D.C, New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago and more. The tour continues tonight in San Francisco, before heading to Anaheim, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and concluding in Nashville on May 21st. For a full list of tour dates see below or visit www.itsleonmusic.com.



LÉON has consistently delivered with each and every release of hers since emerging in 2015. A trio of EPs-Treasure [2015], For You [2017], and Surround Me [2017]-announced her arrival as an international presence as she amassed over 250 million cumulative streams, made her North American late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and earned widespread critical acclaim with Vogue dubbing her "Sweden's next big thing."



Earlier this year, LÉON joined GRAMMY-nominated Island Records duo GREY for their latest single "Want You Back," Watch her perform the song with the duo in the acoustic video HERE.

Tracklisting:

You And I - Live & Acoustic

Come Home To Me - Live & Acoustic

Pink - Live & Acoustic

The self-titled debut album from LÉON is out now. Listen HERE.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

5/10 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall - SOLD OUT

5/11 - Anaheim, CA - Parish @ HOB - SOLD OUT

5/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

5/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent

5/16 - Austin, TX - Antone's - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @ HOB - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock @ HOB - SOLD OUT

5/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre - *UPGRADED VENUE*

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East - SOLD OUT

Tickets on-sale now.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You