Leon Foster Thomas Releases Uplifting New Album 'Calasanitus'

March 2023 marks the release of Calasanitus, the new album by Leon Foster Thomas.

Mar. 15, 2023  

March 2023 marks the release of Calasanitus, the new album by Leon Foster Thomas. As one of the leading steel pan jazz virtuosos in the world, Foster has gained global recognition via a plethora of accolades including winning both the solo and duet competitions at the World Steelband Music Festival, as well as releasing a series of critically acclaimed albums, most recently Metamorphosis on respected label Ropadope Records.

Now he is set to showcase his inimitable talent once again, with a new body of recorded work that encapsulates the intricacy, energy and sonic brilliance that Leon Foster Thomas creates on his instrument of choice.

The new album Calasanitus, described as a book of songs dedicated to his dear mother, Hillouise Calasanitus Foster, showcases a unique blend of Caribbean influence and spirit evolving from Foster's Trinidadian heritage, combined with dexterous and innovative jazz complexity.

The compositions generate an unmistakable vibe born out of the traditions of the West Indies and seamlessly incorporate the discipline and sensibilities of modern jazz music alongside this. The result is a sound that is beautifully calming and vitally energetic in equal measure.

Speaking about the creative process behind Calasanitus, Foster says: "My goal for this album was to compose music that provokes thought by everyone who listens to it, and that they will appreciate music as art and not as a form of passive consumption. Each song was written with its own storyline that all, in some way, connect to my mother. The title, Calasanitus, is my mother's middle name.

Though its meaning was never shared nor could one be found, I felt this was the most appropriate title to represent this compilation. Most importantly, it was a name she loved. This has been on my mind for a very long time now and I couldn't be happier to finally have the opportunity to record this special tribute. Hillouise Foster was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed away June 9th 2007."

Leon Foster Thomas clearly demonstrates his impressive prowess as a musician at the very top of his game. Calasanitus is destined to become one of the most important releases of 2023 and will set the highest standard for the year to come.



The Dirty Shirts Thrills With New Single HEART ATTACK Photo
The Dirty Shirts Thrills With New Single 'HEART ATTACK'
Alternative rockers The Dirty Shirts have returned with the release of their explosive new single “HEART ATTACK.” The track was produced by Jeff Saenz (Leon Bridges, Reverend Horton Heat, Nikki Lane), engineered by Joel Raif, and recorded at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, Texas.
London Singer-Songwriter Eloise Debuts New Single Therapist Photo
London Singer-Songwriter Eloise Debuts New Single 'Therapist'
23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases her latest single, “Therapist.” Born in the UK and raised in Normandy, Eloise spent her formative years absorbing her parents’ record collections, which ranged from Jim Croce, The Eagles and Joni Mitchell to the musicals of Steven Sondheim.
Skeleten Signs To 2MR & Releases Teenager Of The Year Photo
Skeleten Signs To 2MR & Releases 'Teenager Of The Year'
Skeleten is music for the moment. Emotive but understated, entrancing but genuine. The Sydney producer / multi-instrumentalist (real name Russell Fitzgibbon) is a master at building a space for the listener to step out of time. Since the project’s upstart, Skeleten has earned early support from the likes of Logic1000, Hot Chip, DJ Seinfeld.
Sabrina Kennedy Announces Debut EP Wheel Of The Year Photo
Sabrina Kennedy Announces Debut EP 'Wheel Of The Year'
‘Magic & Mayhem’ is a bold pop rock track where punchy punk riffs pair with Sabrina’s grand vocals delivering spellbinding melodies and magnetic hooks. The song has been quick to prove a hit and has received strong acclaim including being featured in the Kerrang Chart, highlighting the best new music of the week.

