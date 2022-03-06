Leon Bridges Brings THE BOUNDLESS TOUR to Australia

Texan GRAMMY-winner and contemporary R&B star Leon Bridges will sweep Aussie audiences off their feet this September/October, when the 'River' , 'Coming Home' and ' Bad Bad News ' singer returns to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney on The Boundless Tour - presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring, Penny Drop and Triple R. Bridges is returning for the first time since January 2019, when he performed to sold-out crowds at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, as well as multiple nights at Palais Theatre (Melbourne) and The Tivoli (Brisbane).

Anyone who's ever witnessed Bridges live on stage will attest to his seriously impressive presence. A truly seasoned artist with global recognition, Bridges has sold-out shows in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, Mexico and more, including sets at legendary music venues the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall and O2 Brixton Academy. From unforgettable TV appearances (inc. Saturday Night Live , The Graham Norton Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ) to intimate gigs for the likes of Barack Obama at the White House , Leon has continued to push the boundaries of his career.

Tickets for The Boundless Tour go on sale Friday 11 March (11am local time) via frontiertouring.com/leonbridges . Sign up to become a Frontier Member to access the Frontier Pre-sale, starting Wednesday 9 March (11am local time).

Leon is nominated for two Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album for his newest full length release Gold-Diggers Sound. Debuting at #17 in the US, it contains singles ' Sweeter ', ' Motorbike ', and ' Why Don't You Touch Me ' (accompanied by a powerful, vulnerable two-part film - watch Part 1 and Part 2 ). It was "one of the albums of the year" claimed Clash Music , and labelled "seriously impressive" by The Guardian .

Gold-Diggers Sound follows Bridges' hugely acclaimed 2015 debut Coming Home (certified ARIA Gold in Australia), and his monumental sophomore release, 2018's Good Thing, which won a Grammy for 'Best Traditional R&B Performance' and featured singles such as ' Beyond '. He's also a seasoned collaborator, releasing music with artists such as Khruangbin (watch the video for the just-released 'Chocolate Hills' ), The Avalanches, Noah Cyrus, John Mayer, Lucky Daye, Kacey Musgraves, Jazmine Sullivan, and Diplo.

Joining the tour as special guest in Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane is seasoned producer, performer, and songwriter Milan Ring , who scored a triple j Feature Album with her debut record I'm Feeling Hopeful. Leon Bridges is dominating the R&B scene with his careful songwriting and charismatic energy. Encapsulated to perfection with The Boundless Tour, don't miss Leon Bridges, live on stage this Spring! Leon Bridges' Gold-Diggers Sound Deluxe Album is out now - get it HERE.