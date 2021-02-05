Leilani Wolfgramm Releases Acoustic Cut Of 'The Trail'

Tongan singer-songwriter Leilani Wolfgramm has released the acoustic version of her song "The Trail" alongside the accompanying music video out today on tastemaker label Mensch House records. Watch the music video & stream the new single here below.

"The Trail (Acoustic)" is a new, more raw version of the song originally released on 2018's Live Wire. For Leilani, revisiting the songs is a path to understanding herself more deeply, re-examining the people and memories that shaped her into who she is today as well re-focusing the song on the autobiographical nature of the lyrics rather than the production. "The original is heavily produced and I wanted to do something that showcased the lyrics without any distractions. There's something vulnerable and raw that connects you differently to a song when it's stripped down... that's why they say stripped, because all you have is your voice and the song" explains Leilani.

Originally from Orlando, FL, Leilani released her first album "I Burn", followed by "Rebel" and from that record came breakout singles "Herbivore" which has collected over one million views, followed by "Sunshine" which went viral to the tune of over 1.5 million Youtube views. From there, Leilani Wolfgramm recorded an acoustic version of her original song "Change the World" for Sugarshack Sessions garnering over 5 million views, becoming one of the biggest acoustic sessions for their channel. Now on her way to releasing even more new music, one listen to Leilani proves that she is not like anyone else.