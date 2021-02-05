Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leilani Wolfgramm Releases Acoustic Cut Of 'The Trail'

'The Trail (Acoustic)' is a new, more raw version of the song originally released on 2018's Live Wire.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Leilani Wolfgramm Releases Acoustic Cut Of 'The Trail'

Tongan singer-songwriter Leilani Wolfgramm has released the acoustic version of her song "The Trail" alongside the accompanying music video out today on tastemaker label Mensch House records. Watch the music video & stream the new single here below.

"The Trail (Acoustic)" is a new, more raw version of the song originally released on 2018's Live Wire. For Leilani, revisiting the songs is a path to understanding herself more deeply, re-examining the people and memories that shaped her into who she is today as well re-focusing the song on the autobiographical nature of the lyrics rather than the production. "The original is heavily produced and I wanted to do something that showcased the lyrics without any distractions. There's something vulnerable and raw that connects you differently to a song when it's stripped down... that's why they say stripped, because all you have is your voice and the song" explains Leilani.

Originally from Orlando, FL, Leilani released her first album "I Burn", followed by "Rebel" and from that record came breakout singles "Herbivore" which has collected over one million views, followed by "Sunshine" which went viral to the tune of over 1.5 million Youtube views. From there, Leilani Wolfgramm recorded an acoustic version of her original song "Change the World" for Sugarshack Sessions garnering over 5 million views, becoming one of the biggest acoustic sessions for their channel. Now on her way to releasing even more new music, one listen to Leilani proves that she is not like anyone else.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe

Related Articles View More Music Stories
The Snuts Release New Single Somebody Loves You Photo

The Snuts Release New Single 'Somebody Loves You'

The Deep West Debut EP California Flowers Out Today, February 5 Photo

The Deep West Debut EP 'California Flowers' Out Today, February 5

Willa Amai Set To Release Ocean Photo

Willa Amai Set To Release 'Ocean'

MARIA MENA Transforms Emotional Trauma Into You Broke Me Photo

MARIA MENA Transforms Emotional Trauma Into 'You Broke Me'


More Hot Stories For You

  • University Of The Arts Presents PROMENADE!
  • PYO Music Institute Receives First One-Million Dollar Legacy Gift
  • Pig Iron Theatre Welcomes Laurie Ortega-Murphy As Managing Director
  • Music Training Center's Virtual Program Offers Experiences For The Whole Family