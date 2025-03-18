News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ledisi Unveils 'The Crown' Album Release Date and Tour Details

The new album is arriving April 25.

By: Mar. 18, 2025
Ledisi Unveils 'The Crown' Album Release Date and Tour Details Image
Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi is set to reign supreme with the release of her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Crown, arriving April 25 via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG. The exciting announcement was made during Ledisi’s recent appearance on SHERRI, where she joined host Sherri Shepherd to reveal the big news.

The Crown features the chart-rising lead single, "Love You Too", a soulful and infectious track that’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. The album also includes the powerful anthem "BLKWMN", which has received widespread praise following Ledisi’s breathtaking performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl LIX (CLICK HERE).


Ledisi states, “With every album I sing LIFE and write songs geared towards the human experience.” She goes on to say, “The Crown is a metaphor for being in the spotlight and being of service to others. I hope people feel no matter how heavy or challenging life is we always choose to wear our crowns with grace and confidence. Always choosing love and the truth.”

In addition to the new album, Ledisi is gearing up to hit the road for her highly anticipated "Love You Too Tour," which will kick off May 28 in Baltimore, MD. Special guest Marsha Ambrosius will join on select dates. The tour will also make stops in New York, DC, Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland, Toronto, and more.  

With her unmatched vocals, undeniable stage presence, and a growing collection of powerful anthems, Ledisi is poised to make 2025 a year to remember.

LOVE YOU TOO TOUR – DATES

(* = Marsha Ambrosius will not appear)
DATE                   CITY                            VENUE
May 28, 2025       Baltimore, MD              Lyric Baltimore
May 30, 2025       Washington, D.C.        The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 31, 2025       Washington, D.C.        The Theater at MGM National Harbor
June 1, 2025        Newark, NJ                  New Jersey Performing Arts Center
June 3, 2025        Virginia Beach, VA       The Dome
June 4, 2025        Wilmington, NC            Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
June 6, 2025        Atlantic City, NJ            Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City
June 7, 2025        Durham, NC                 Durham Performing Arts Center
June 8, 2025        Columbia, SC               Township Auditorium
June 10, 2025      Louisville, KY                The Louisville Palace
June 12, 2025      Chicago, IL                   The Chicago Theatre
June 13, 2025      Milwaukee, WI              Riverside Theater
June 14, 2025      Detroit, MI*                    Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (w/ Rahsaan Patterson) 
June 16, 2025      Toronto, ON                   Massey Hall
June 17, 2025      Cleveland, OH               House of Blues
June 19, 2025      St. Louis, MO                 Stifel Theatre
June 20, 2025      Florence, KY                  Turfway Park Event Center
June 21, 2025      Memphis, TN                 Orpheum Theatre
June 22, 2025      Huntsville, AL                 Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
June 24, 2025      Charlotte, NC                 Ovens Auditorium
June 25, 2025      Greenville, SC               Peace Center - Concert Hall
June 27, 2025      Jacksonville, FL             Florida Theatre
June 28, 2025    Stockbridge, GA*             Stockbridge Amphitheater (w/ Kindred the Family Soul)
June 29, 2025      Savannah, GA               Johnny Mercer Theatre

