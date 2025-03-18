Ledisi Unveils 'The Crown' Album Release Date and Tour Details

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi is set to reign supreme with the release of her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Crown, arriving April 25 via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG. The exciting announcement was made during Ledisi’s recent appearance on SHERRI, where she joined host Sherri Shepherd to reveal the big news.

The Crown features the chart-rising lead single, "Love You Too", a soulful and infectious track that’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. The album also includes the powerful anthem "BLKWMN", which has received widespread praise following Ledisi’s breathtaking performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl LIX (CLICK HERE).



Ledisi states, “With every album I sing LIFE and write songs geared towards the human experience.” She goes on to say, “The Crown is a metaphor for being in the spotlight and being of service to others. I hope people feel no matter how heavy or challenging life is we always choose to wear our crowns with grace and confidence. Always choosing love and the truth.”

In addition to the new album, Ledisi is gearing up to hit the road for her highly anticipated "Love You Too Tour," which will kick off May 28 in Baltimore, MD. Special guest Marsha Ambrosius will join on select dates. The tour will also make stops in New York, DC, Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland, Toronto, and more.

With her unmatched vocals, undeniable stage presence, and a growing collection of powerful anthems, Ledisi is poised to make 2025 a year to remember.

LOVE YOU TOO TOUR – DATES

(* = Marsha Ambrosius will not appear)

DATE CITY VENUE

May 28, 2025 Baltimore, MD Lyric Baltimore

May 30, 2025 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 31, 2025 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 1, 2025 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

June 3, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

June 4, 2025 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

June 6, 2025 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

June 7, 2025 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

June 8, 2025 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

June 10, 2025 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

June 12, 2025 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

June 13, 2025 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

June 14, 2025 Detroit, MI* Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (w/ Rahsaan Patterson)

June 16, 2025 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

June 17, 2025 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

June 19, 2025 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

June 20, 2025 Florence, KY Turfway Park Event Center

June 21, 2025 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

June 22, 2025 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

June 24, 2025 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

June 25, 2025 Greenville, SC Peace Center - Concert Hall

June 27, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

June 28, 2025 Stockbridge, GA* Stockbridge Amphitheater (w/ Kindred the Family Soul)

June 29, 2025 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

