Ledisi Sets 'Love You Too Tour' Following Super Bowl Performance

Grammy-winning vocalist, actress, and songwriter Ledisi captivated audiences at Super Bowl LIX in her hometown of New Orleans with a powerful rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Backed by the New Orleans High School Choral Collective—a newly formed ensemble of 125 students making their debut—Ledisi's performance was a poignant tribute to resilience and unity. Dressed elegantly, she commanded the stage with passion, honoring the song's deep legacy while showcasing her undeniable artistry. Her voice resonated through the Caesars Superdome and across millions of screens worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on one of entertainment's biggest stages.

"This was a deeply personal and historic moment for me," said Ledisi. "Singing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ on this platform is a celebration of our journey, our strength, and our future. I’m honored to have shared this with the world.”

Following this landmark performance, Ledisi is set to embark on her highly anticipated "Love You Too Tour," kicking off May 28 in Baltimore, MD. The tour will showcase her powerhouse vocals and soul-stirring music across North America. Joining her on select dates is the incomparable Marsha Ambrosius, promising an unforgettable celebration of R&B and soul music. General on-sale begins on February 14 at 9 AM (local time).

Marsha Ambrosius has mesmerized audiences since Floetry, pairing golden vocals with soul-baring storytelling. A 10-time GRAMMY nominee, she recently earned a 2025 Best R&B Performance nod for "Wet." Her latest album, CASABLANCO, was executive-produced by Dr. Dre and seamlessly fuses jazz, hip-hop, and R&B.

In addition to the tour, Ledisi is celebrating the release of her brand-new single and video, “Love You Too” (click here), and her now-viral single, "BLKWMN" (click here). Both are from her upcoming 12th studio album, The Crown, which will be released this spring.

This tour marks the first opportunity for fans to experience the new music live. In addition to the headlining tour, Ledisi will perform at the Las Vegas Jazz Festival on April 26 and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 3, separate from the tour.

LOVE YOU TOO TOUR – DATES

(^ = Marsha Ambrosius will not appear)

(*= On Sale 2/21)

(**= On Sale 2/28)

DATE CITY VENUE

May 28, 2025 Baltimore, MD** Lyric Baltimore

May 30, 2025 Washington, D.C.** The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 31, 2025 Washington, D.C.** The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 1, 2025 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

June 3, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

June 4, 2025 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

June 6, 2025 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

June 7, 2025 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

June 8, 2025 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

June 10, 2025 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

June 12, 2025 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

June 13, 2025 Milwaukee, WI. Riverside Theater

June 14, 2025 Detroit, MI^ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (w/ Rahsaan Patterson)

June 16, 2025 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

June 17, 2025 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

June 19, 2025 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

June 20, 2025 Florence, KY Turfway Park Event Center

June 21, 2025 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

June 22, 2025 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

June 24, 2025 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

June 25, 2025 Greenville, SC Peace Center - Concert Hall

June 27, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

June 28, 2025 Stockbridge, GA^ Stockbridge Amphitheater (w/ Kindred the Family Soul)

June 29, 2025 Savannah, GA* Johnny Mercer Theatre

