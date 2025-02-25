News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ledisi Officially Releases New Single 'BLKWMN'

Listen to the new single now.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
Ledisi Officially Releases New Single 'BLKWMN' Image
Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi continues her reign as a voice for empowerment with the release of her latest single, "BLKWMN," available on all digital platforms. Written and produced by Ledisi and Joc Musiq, this anthem is a soul-stirring tribute to the resilience, integrity, and unwavering strength of Black women.

“BLKWMN is more than just a song—it’s an anthem,” says Ledisi. “It’s about honoring the brilliance, power, and perseverance that Black women embody every single day. From our history to our present, we’re still standing tall, creating, leading, and shaping the world.”

This past Saturday, Ledisi delivered a soul-stirring performance at the "56th NAACP Image Awards," transforming the stage into a powerful tribute to the victims of the recent LA fires in Altadena. Honoring those who lost their homes and lives, she captivated the audience with moving renditions of "Wholy, Holy" and "How I Got Over," turning the moment into one of unity, resilience, and remembrance. Her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence ignited the crowd, bringing them to their feet in celebration. Once again, Ledisi proved why she remains one of the most compelling voices of her generation.

"BLKWMN" precedes the release of Ledisi’s upcoming album, The Crown, which will drop this spring. The album also features her sultry, fan-favorite single, "Love You Too" (click here), which is quickly climbing the charts and solidifying its place as a standout track. 

Fans can also experience the song live during her upcoming "Love You Too Tour," kicking off May 28 in Baltimore, MD, with special guest Marsha Ambrosius.

LOVE YOU TOO TOUR – DATES

(^ = Marsha Ambrosius will not appear)

(*= On Sale 2/21)

(**= On Sale 2/28)

DATE                    CITY                          VENUE
May 28, 2025        Baltimore, MD**        Lyric Baltimore
May 30, 2025        Washington, D.C.**  The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 31, 2025        Washington, D.C.**  The Theater at MGM National Harbor
June 1, 2025         Newark, NJ               NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
June 3, 2025         Virginia Beach, VA    The Dome
June 4, 2025         Wilmington, NC         Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
June 6, 2025         Atlantic City, NJ         Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City
June 7, 2025         Durham, NC              Durham Performing Arts Center
June 8, 2025         Columbia, SC            Township Auditorium
June 10, 2025       Louisville, KY            The Louisville Palace
June 12, 2025       Chicago, IL                The Chicago Theatre
June 13, 2025       Milwaukee, WI           Riverside Theater
June 14, 2025       Detroit, MI^                Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (w/ Rahsaan Patterson) 
June 16, 2025       Toronto, ON               Massey Hall
June 17, 2025       Cleveland, OH           House of Blues
June 19, 2025       St. Louis, MO            Stifel Theatre
June 20, 2025       Florence, KY             Turfway Park Event Center
June 21, 2025       Memphis, TN             Orpheum Theatre
June 22, 2025       Huntsville, AL            Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
June 24, 2025       Charlotte, NC            Ovens Auditorium
June 25, 2025       Greenville, SC           Peace Center - Concert Hall
June 27, 2025       Jacksonville, FL         Florida Theatre
June 28, 2025       Stockbridge, GA^       Stockbridge Amphitheater (w/ Kindred the Family Soul)
June 29, 2025       Savannah, GA*          Johnny Mercer Theatre



