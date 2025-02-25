Ledisi Officially Releases New Single 'BLKWMN'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi continues her reign as a voice for empowerment with the release of her latest single, "BLKWMN," available on all digital platforms. Written and produced by Ledisi and Joc Musiq, this anthem is a soul-stirring tribute to the resilience, integrity, and unwavering strength of Black women.

“BLKWMN is more than just a song—it’s an anthem,” says Ledisi. “It’s about honoring the brilliance, power, and perseverance that Black women embody every single day. From our history to our present, we’re still standing tall, creating, leading, and shaping the world.”

This past Saturday, Ledisi delivered a soul-stirring performance at the "56th NAACP Image Awards," transforming the stage into a powerful tribute to the victims of the recent LA fires in Altadena. Honoring those who lost their homes and lives, she captivated the audience with moving renditions of "Wholy, Holy" and "How I Got Over," turning the moment into one of unity, resilience, and remembrance. Her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence ignited the crowd, bringing them to their feet in celebration. Once again, Ledisi proved why she remains one of the most compelling voices of her generation.

"BLKWMN" precedes the release of Ledisi’s upcoming album, The Crown, which will drop this spring. The album also features her sultry, fan-favorite single, "Love You Too" (click here), which is quickly climbing the charts and solidifying its place as a standout track.

Fans can also experience the song live during her upcoming "Love You Too Tour," kicking off May 28 in Baltimore, MD, with special guest Marsha Ambrosius.

LOVE YOU TOO TOUR – DATES

(^ = Marsha Ambrosius will not appear)

(*= On Sale 2/21)

(**= On Sale 2/28)

DATE CITY VENUE

May 28, 2025 Baltimore, MD** Lyric Baltimore

May 30, 2025 Washington, D.C.** The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 31, 2025 Washington, D.C.** The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 1, 2025 Newark, NJ NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

June 3, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

June 4, 2025 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

June 6, 2025 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

June 7, 2025 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

June 8, 2025 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

June 10, 2025 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

June 12, 2025 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

June 13, 2025 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

June 14, 2025 Detroit, MI^ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (w/ Rahsaan Patterson)

June 16, 2025 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

June 17, 2025 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

June 19, 2025 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

June 20, 2025 Florence, KY Turfway Park Event Center

June 21, 2025 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

June 22, 2025 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

June 24, 2025 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

June 25, 2025 Greenville, SC Peace Center - Concert Hall

June 27, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

June 28, 2025 Stockbridge, GA^ Stockbridge Amphitheater (w/ Kindred the Family Soul)

June 29, 2025 Savannah, GA* Johnny Mercer Theatre

