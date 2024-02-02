Ledisi Embarks on a Musical Journey With 'Good Life' Album

In a burst of creative brilliance, Grammy Award-winner Ledisi is poised to enrapture the music world once again with the release of her 11th highly anticipated album, Good Life, slated to launch on March 1 via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

A testament to Ledisi's evolution as an artist, this musical offering promises a unique blend of soulful sounds and lyrical depth. Physical albums will be available on March 15 via www.ledisi.com, Amazon, and local stores where music is sold.

The album features her No. 1 on Billboard adult R&B, "I Need To Know," and her new soul-stirring single, “Sell Me No Dreams,” a compelling preview of the auditory tapestry that awaits listeners on Good Life. In addition, the project features vocals from Kenny Lattimore and Butcher Brown as well as writing and production from longtime collaborator Rex Rideout (Anything For You, I Need To Know), Camper (H.E.R., Brandy), Ray Keys (CoCo Jones), and Cory Henry, among others. CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER “GOOD LIFE”

Ledisi is hitting the road with "The Good Life Tour," a 27-city odyssey commencing on March 6 in York, PA. The tour will feature the soulful vibes of Raheem DeVaughn*, with BJ The Chicago Kid** making limited appearances. The tour will weave through iconic cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Detroit, culminating in a grand finale in Ledisi's hometown of Oakland, CA, on April 14. A limited number of exclusive meet-and-greet ticket packages will also be available on all tour dates. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.ledisi.com.

Good Life is a celebration of Ledisi's artistic journey, encapsulating the myriad emotions and experiences that define the human spirit. With her signature blend of soul, R&B, and jazz influences, Ledisi continues pushing contemporary music's boundaries.

The Good Life Tour Dates

March 6 - York, PA - - Appell Center for the Performing Arts***

March 7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*

March 8 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at National Harbor*

March 9 - Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia*

March 12 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur***

March 13 - New Haven, CT - Shubert Theatre***

March 15 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor*

March 16 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric*

March 17 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)*

March 19 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center*

March 21 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

March 22 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre*

March 23 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre*

March 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

March 26 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium*

March 28 - Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

March 29 - Detroit, MI - - Fisher Theatre**

March 30 - Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre**

April 1 - Atlanta, GA - - Atlanta Symphony Hall ***

April 3 - Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre*

April 5 - New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater*

April 6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*

April 7 - Dallas, TX - - Music Hall at Fair Park**

April 10 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Lincoln Center***

April 12 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts***

April 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater*

April 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

June 15 - Orlando, FL - - Funk Fest

June 22 - Cleveland, OH - Tri-C Jazz



*Raheem DeVaughn performing

**BJ The Chicago Kid will open

***An Evening With… Performance