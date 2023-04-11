LeAnn Rimes Joins Tenille Arts on Special Version of 'Jealous of Myself'

When Dreamcatcher Artists released Tenille Arts' current hit single "Jealous of Myself," Billboard called it a "moody masterpiece with a classic misdirection." On April 14, the label will release an updated version of the song featuring one of the most powerful vocalists in music, LeAnn Rimes. Pre-add/save HERE.

"LeAnn Rimes, The Chicks, Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson were my idols growing up," said Tenille. "LeAnn in particular has been a huge part of my story in Country Music since I was very young. One of my most viewed videos on TikTok is of me singing 'Blue' when I was 11 years old, and then it transitions to a full circle moment of performing it on the Opry. I am so grateful and humbled by LeAnn's willingness to collaborate with me on this very special song. I will remember and cherish this forever."

Written by Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen and John Byron and produced by Nathan Chapman, "Jealous of Myself" is the first single released by Dreamcatcher Artists.

"As soon as Tenille invited me to join her on 'Jealous of Myself,' I had to say yes," said LeAnn. "The song and Tenille's vocals are stunning. It's an honor to collaborate with any artist that is as talented as Tenille, but after she shared her journey in music with me and how much I have influenced her, it made this opportunity even more special."

A life-long fan of LeAnn, Tenille saw her perform "Blue" on the Grand Ole Opry when she was a youngster. The appearance created a spark for Tenille's dream of following in the superstar's footsteps. The video of Tenille singing the hit song at age 11 and transitioning into her own recent Opry appearance became one of her most popular TikTok moments and can be viewed HERE. In a full-circle moment LeAnn invited Tenille to perform "Blue" at her sold-out Ryman Auditorium concert Saturday night.

Tenille hits the road with Lee Brice tomorrow, opening his Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour that will hit 10 cities across Canada. She is confirmed to return to perform on the Chevy Riverfront Stage during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m.