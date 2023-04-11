Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LeAnn Rimes Joins Tenille Arts on Special Version of 'Jealous of Myself'

LeAnn Rimes Joins Tenille Arts on Special Version of 'Jealous of Myself'

On April 14, the label will release an updated version of the song featuring one of the most powerful vocalists in music, LeAnn Rimes.

Apr. 11, 2023  

When Dreamcatcher Artists released Tenille Arts' current hit single "Jealous of Myself," Billboard called it a "moody masterpiece with a classic misdirection." On April 14, the label will release an updated version of the song featuring one of the most powerful vocalists in music, LeAnn Rimes. Pre-add/save HERE.

"LeAnn Rimes, The Chicks, Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson were my idols growing up," said Tenille. "LeAnn in particular has been a huge part of my story in Country Music since I was very young. One of my most viewed videos on TikTok is of me singing 'Blue' when I was 11 years old, and then it transitions to a full circle moment of performing it on the Opry. I am so grateful and humbled by LeAnn's willingness to collaborate with me on this very special song. I will remember and cherish this forever."

Written by Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen and John Byron and produced by Nathan Chapman, "Jealous of Myself" is the first single released by Dreamcatcher Artists.

"As soon as Tenille invited me to join her on 'Jealous of Myself,' I had to say yes," said LeAnn. "The song and Tenille's vocals are stunning. It's an honor to collaborate with any artist that is as talented as Tenille, but after she shared her journey in music with me and how much I have influenced her, it made this opportunity even more special."

A life-long fan of LeAnn, Tenille saw her perform "Blue" on the Grand Ole Opry when she was a youngster. The appearance created a spark for Tenille's dream of following in the superstar's footsteps. The video of Tenille singing the hit song at age 11 and transitioning into her own recent Opry appearance became one of her most popular TikTok moments and can be viewed HERE. In a full-circle moment LeAnn invited Tenille to perform "Blue" at her sold-out Ryman Auditorium concert Saturday night.

Tenille hits the road with Lee Brice tomorrow, opening his Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour that will hit 10 cities across Canada. She is confirmed to return to perform on the Chevy Riverfront Stage during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m.



M. Byrd Releases New Song Only a Feeling Photo
M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Only a Feeling'
German-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd has released his manically ethereal new single “Only A Feeling.” Powered by a vintage OP1 drum machine, the track features airy guitars weaving around a steady beat as he tries to capture the essence of a panic attack in a song. 
La Sécurité Uncork Anyway & Announce Debut LP Stay Safe! Photo
La Sécurité Uncork 'Anyway' & Announce Debut LP 'Stay Safe!'
The track comes complete with a music video directed by the band. Indulging in VHS aesthetics, the video displays La Sécurité’s exuberant spirit, and eye for stylization. Following the 2022 release of their debut singles “Suspens” and “Try Again,”  the song comes on the heels of the group’s appearance as an official artist at this year’s SXSW.
Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tunas Jorma Kaukonen Announces Live At The Bottom Line Photo
Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna's Jorma Kaukonen Announces 'Live At The Bottom Line'
Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen is a renaissance man. As co-founder of Jefferson Airplane in the mid-’60s, he was a driving force through the sounds of the Summer of Love and beyond. His side project, Hot Tuna – with Airplane bassist Jack Casady – transitioned from their initial acoustic-based repertoire and became an electric, live powerhouse.
Dorthia Cottrell Shares Take Up Serpents From Forthcoming Album Photo
Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album
Cottrell envisions her music as both a document of love and a reconciliation with death. On her forthcoming album, Death Folk Country, Cottrell wards off death through creation - the most distilled form of love. The spirit of love passed on through her words will be the ultimate reward for earthly suffering.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'
April 11, 2023

Cottrell envisions her music as both a document of love and a reconciliation with death. On her forthcoming album, Death Folk Country, Cottrell wards off death through creation - the most distilled form of love. The spirit of love passed on through her words will be the ultimate reward for earthly suffering.
PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'
April 11, 2023

Lead single “Are You Free Tonight?” provides a clear mission statement from the band, careening wildly from warmly nostalgic alt-rock to frantic punk, moving away from prior efforts to mix disparate genres together and instead juxtaposing them sharply against each other. Plus, check out tour dates!
Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'
April 11, 2023

Cosmic Kitten announced details of Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album. The song follows on the heels of the LP’s lead single, “Some Fascination,” the album’s title track and “All The World.” Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).
SZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European DatesSZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European Dates
April 11, 2023

Following her incredibly successful 17-city sold out run, Grammy-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA will continue her touring trek with ten new dates in Europe, including shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Dublin. As well as twenty-one additional dates across North America due to incredible fan demand.
Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'
April 11, 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 4-time GRAMMY winner Joe Perry has released a new single, “Fortunate One,” featuring vocals from The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson. Co-written and recorded in London with his sons Tony and Roman, the song contains a bluesy riff that glides over raucous piano as Robinson’s gritty delivery instantly takes hold.
share