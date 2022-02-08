Lavender Country Release New Single 'Stand On Your Man'

Last month, Don Giovanni announced that Blackberry Rose - the sophomore album from foundational queer country band LAVENDER COUNTRY - would be released on February 18th 2022.

Today, Lavender Country is releasing "Stand On Your Man," the second and final single to be released ahead of the album's street date.

Led by principal songwriter Patrick Haggerty, Blackberry Rose is the band's first album in nearly fifty years. Their debut self-titled album released in 1973 is universally recognized as the first ever country album to be released by an openly gay artist.

"Stand On Your Man" is available across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now. Blackberry Rose album is available for pre-order now.

Watch the new music video here: