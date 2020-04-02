Lauv Unveils Acoustic Version Of Single “Modern Loneliness

Earlier this year, Lauv delivered an anthemic new single for the technology driven generation: "Modern Loneliness." The power ballad was written as both a statement and a commentary on society and our relationships with social media, where we are increasingly "alone together"-a sentiment that is even more relevant during this time.

Last week, he delivered an acoustic version of the track as part of an exclusive merch bundle where all profits were donated to Partners in Health COVID relief efforts. In addition to taking part in livestreams with Global Citizen and Twitch, Lauv also held an at-home livestream concert on his YouTube channel and raised an additional $12k after matching every dollar that was raised. In total between the merch bundle and livestreams, he has raised over $30k so far.

Today, Lauv unveils the single on all digital retailers, with all future streams and revenue from the acoustic "Modern Loneliness" going to the relief efforts as well.

Modern Loneliness is currently #26 at Top 40 radio and rising and has surpassed 40 million cumulative streams. Lauv performed the single on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America. The track is off his highly anticipated 21-track debut album ~how i'm feeling~ that was released on March 6th and received acclaim from the likes for NPR, Vogue, Complex and Billboard, among others. The album has been streamed over 100 million times since its release and had a Top 20 chart debut around the world, including in the US, UK, Australia and Canada.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You