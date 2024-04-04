Laurie Berkner To Release Special 25th Anniversary, Remastered 'Victor Vito' Album On Vinyl, Digital & CD In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Let's go swimming, stomp around in our favorite BOOTS, and eat a burrito with Victor Vito and Freddy Vasco! Kids' music legend Laurie Berkner celebrates 25 years of her timeless, classic album, Victor Vito, with a fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition for the whole family to enjoy. Victor Vito will be released on the KIDZ BOP label on all streaming platforms, on CD, and on vinyl on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Kids and grownups alike can sing along to all-time favorites like “The Goldfish,” “Victor Vito,” “Boots,” “Moon Moon Moon,” “Fruit Salad Salsa,” and so many more.

"By the time I released Victor Vito, I was finally starting to have faith that I could write songs that kids would like," says Laurie Berkner. "It's hard to explain just how good it feels to know that those songs I wrote 25 years ago (to help manage my classroom and my own feelings) are still relevant today and continue to bring joy to the kids and families who hear them."

Streaming and pre-sale options are available HERE.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times dubbed her "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."