Laurie Berkner Releases New Music Video For Kids 'Onyx The Octopus'

A new Laurie Berkner music video for kids, "Onyx the Octopus," is out now!

Onyx the Octopus has 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 arms, and those arms can do LOTS of things, like shake, run, straighten, bend, and hug! Kids will love learning about octopuses as they move along with Onyx – and learn to count!

"After years of requests from kids, I have finally written a song about an octopus!," says Laurie Berkner. "I have included movement, counting, octopus facts – and the word ‘cephalopod!' I hope the families who hear it fall in love with Onyx, just like I have."

Recognized as “the queen of kids' music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

MORE ABOUT LAURIE BERKNER:

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album will be released on June 7, 2024.

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights - April - August 2024

April 13 - Edmonds, WA - Edmonds Center for the Arts

April 14 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

April 20 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum

April 21 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

May 5 - Albany, NY - The Egg

May 19 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

June 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

August 3 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

Laurie Berkner's Website.

Laurie Berkner on Audible.

Laurie Berkner on Facebook.

Laurie Berkner on Instagram.

Laurie Berkner on TikTok.

Laurie Berkner on Pinterest.

Laurie Berkner on YouTube.

