Lauren Mia Releases New Single 'Ohm'

Los Angeles-based classical pianist and composer-turned-songwriter, vocalist, music producer and DJ Lauren Mia follows up the release of her joint endeavor with German duo Stil & Bense "Existence" with her first independent release of 2022. "Ohm" is an ethereal, melodic techno voyage that is slated for release via Luna Semara's boutique record imprint Petit Matin on March 25th, 2022.

"Ohm" turns on its axis like a glowing orb, charged with glistening life-force. A lush and expansive composition, it builds steadily from its earth-grounded pulse, unfolding into textures and liquid-mercury melodies. An orchestral sense of space is perhaps attributable to Lauren Mia's classical roots: dark, velvet bass tones come alive with mid-range flourishes, cut across with sparks high overhead. A livewire number for collective dancefloor joy, "Ohm" is no less rewarding as a deeply hypnotic headphones listen.

DJ/producer, recording artist and A&R Luna Semara channels a profound love of synthesis into her music. Her tightly coiled electronic tracks unfurl in a slow, deliberate build, humming with a powerful undercurrent: the communion of rhythm, dance and voice. Recent releases from Luna include that of a remix of one of Stephan Bodzin's key releases from his milestone BOAVISTA album. Her newly launched imprint Petit Matin, meaning "small hours" in French is dedicated to the feeling of dancing through the night, returning home hopeful. Through Luna's A&R and curated releases, Petit Matin nurtures artists in the space with an ethos to restore one's belief in humanity.

Lauren Mia's deeper foray into the European dance label space this year comes in the wake of 2021 releases via RÜFUS DU SOL's Rose Avenue Records, Anjunadeep and Somatic Records.

Celebrating milestones in touring, Lauren Mia is confirmed to play at this year's Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. In 2022 she has already played top domestic events such as CRSSD 'Day One' Festival in San Diego, and warming the decks for the likes of Adriatique, Fideles, Franky Wah, Cristoph and others. 2021 saw her booked across the United States on the Anjunadeep On Rotation Tour, playing Anjunadeep Open Air at The Brooklyn Mirage, Day of the Deadmau5 in Miami, and opening for acts such as Testpilot, Jeremy Olander, Mind Against, Sainte Vie, and many more. She has previously played at Burning Man, ADE in Amsterdam, Black Hole in Athens, Carl Cox's Babylon Festival in Australia and more.

Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016 as she became an up-and-comer worth watching in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. Through her music, Lauren Mia is deeply in love with embodying healing, emotional, orchestral, and progressive sounds in pursuit of connecting people with themselves and those around them.

"Ohm" is just the first of Lauren Mia's original productions of 2022 to hit the soundwaves. Having cut her teeth in the studio and behind the decks, the spotlight continues to move towards and stay in the direction of her earned artistic talent.

Listen to the new single here: