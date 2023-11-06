Latin Hip-Hop Artist Tornillo Announces First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour

Latin hip-hop innovator Tornillo announced his first-ever headlining tour in the U.S. The 25 date run kicks off on February 14th next year in Las Vegas, NV and will see the rising artist playing theaters in major markets nationwide including Gramercy Theatre in New York City and the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Legendary Mexican rapper Dharius will join Tornillo across all dates. Having formed the acclaimed group Cartel de Santa in 1999, Dharius signed to Sony in 1999, to RCA in 2014, and is now on the burgeoning El Clan Record label.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public Friday, November 10th at 10am local time – full routing is below. For tickets and more information please visit Click Here.

Osiel Armando Vázquez Pérez, better known as "Tornillo", is a 20-year-old rapper and singer originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico. In 2020, after releasing his first track, Tornillo signed to Santa Fe Klan’s 473 Music label, and has since dropped standout tracks like “Morena” (153 Million plays), “Un Día Todo Se Termina” (93 Million plays), and “Sentosa” (53 Million plays).

Continuing to prove himself as an innovator in the new, Latin hip hop scene, Tornillo has collaborated with superstar acts like Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan and L-Gante.

Last year Tornillo sold out his first ever headlining tour of Mexico. In May 2023, he was properly acknowledged by YouTube and was awarded the “1 Million Subscriber” plaque for his channel, as well as the “150 Million Plays” award for his track “Nena Ven.”

Los Angeles-based talent agency 33 & West signed Tornillo & Dharius for representation in 2022.

Founded by JJ Cassiere, Matt Pike and Dan Rozenblum 33 & West’s client roster includes musical acts Santa Fe Klan, Dance Gavin Dance, Maoli and Devo; Comedians Eddie Griffin, Eric D’Alessandro, Masood Boomgaard; Film directors Julie Pacino and SpiderOne, among others.

Tornillo on Tour

Feb 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Feb 15 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Feb 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Feb 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Feb 18 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Feb 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

Feb 22 - Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

Feb 23 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio At The Factory

Feb 27 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Mar 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mar 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground at The Fillmore

Mar 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Mar 4 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

Mar 6 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Mar 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Mar 8 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Mar 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Mar 11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Mar 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Mar 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Mar 16 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Mar 20 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Mar 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Mar 22 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Mar 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Photo Credit: Angel Godfri