Lankum Announce Return To The US For Live Shows

Lankum is excited to announce their triumphant return to the US for East Coast shows around their just announced performance at the legendary Newport Folk Festival. Their very first US dates took place in January, where they showed us all why they are one of the most talked about bands to come out of Ireland in decades. They will return to our shows after festival performances in the UK and EU including Glastonbury and Roskilde.

Rough Trade released their critically acclaimed album Between The Earth And Sky in late 2017 Since then, Lankum have toured the world, and been nominated and won multiple awards; Best Group& Best Song wins at the BBC Folk Awards, Album Of The Year nomination at Folk Alliance, Best Folk Group and Radie Peat won Best Folk Singer at the inaugural RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards.

The Guardian reviewed one of their live shows and said this about them... "A younger, darker Pogues with more astonishing power, Lankum deserve to get even bigger."

In a preview for their New York shows in January, the New Yorker said "Through earthy four-part vocal harmonies, the Dublin quartet Lankum relays traditional tales of murder, misery, and other delights. Though rooted in the past, the musicians rarely get stuck there, adding a vocal bite seemingly torn from punk."

Lankum combine distinctive four-part vocal harmonies with arrangements of uilleann pipes, concertina, accordion, fiddle and guitar. Their repertoire spans humorous Dublin music-hall ditties and street-songs, classic ballads from the Traveller tradition, traditional Irish and American dance tunes, and their own original material.

The band is comprised of the brothers Ian Lych (uillean pipes, tin whistle, vocals), Daragh Lynch (vocals, guitar), along with Cormac MacDiarmada (fiddle) and Radie Peat(harmonium, accordion, vocals).

July 25th - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion Steelstacks

July 27th - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

July 28th - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

July 29th - North Truro, MA - Payomet PAC in Truro

July 31st - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse

Aug 1st - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

Aug 2nd - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim (2 shows)

Listen to their version of "Rocky Road to Dublin"





