Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, & More Win Academy of Country Music Awards

Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton, and more took home honors at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards last night. Reba McEntire hosted the event at the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Lainey Wilson, marking her second year in a row earning the coveted title. Ella Langley led the night in total wins with five awards, followed by Wilson with four wins. The show celebrated Country Music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 16 show-stopping performances from 26 artists, including exclusive collaborations and legendary tributes that captivated fans worldwide. Take a look at the full list of winners below!
Lainey Wilson’s win for ACM Entertainer of the Year marks her second year in a row winning the award, making her the third woman to win the award back-to-back (Taylor Swift in 2011 and 2012, Carrie Underwood in 2009 and 2010). This is also her third consecutive year winning ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second ACM Album of the Year win. Wilson’s win for ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year marks her first win in the category. Her four wins tonight bring her ACM Awards count to sixteen. When accepting her award for Female Artist of the Year, she thanked her fellow nominees for joining her on this “wild ride,” adding, “the girls are kicking down some barn doors—and I love it!”
Alan Jackson received the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements and enduring legacy in Country Music. With over 75 million records sold worldwide, more than 50 Top 10 hits, and 35 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country charts, Jackson's career has become a cornerstone of the genre. The namesake award will continue to recognize an iconic artist, duo, or group that has achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, philanthropy, record sales, streaming numbers, and public representation.
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson
Chris Stapleton
Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Ella Langley
Zach Top
The Red Clay Strays
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing
you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
Jessie Jo Dillon
Lainey Wilson
you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producers: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
