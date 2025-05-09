Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, & More Win Academy of Country Music Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton, and more took home honors at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards last night. Reba McEntire hosted the event at the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Lainey Wilson, marking her second year in a row earning the coveted title. Ella Langley led the night in total wins with five awards, followed by Wilson with four wins. The show celebrated Country Music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 16 show-stopping performances from 26 artists, including exclusive collaborations and legendary tributes that captivated fans worldwide. Take a look at the full list of winners below!

Lainey Wilson’s win for ACM Entertainer of the Year marks her second year in a row winning the award, making her the third woman to win the award back-to-back (Taylor Swift in 2011 and 2012, Carrie Underwood in 2009 and 2010). This is also her third consecutive year winning ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second ACM Album of the Year win. Wilson’s win for ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year marks her first win in the category. Her four wins tonight bring her ACM Awards count to sixteen. When accepting her award for Female Artist of the Year, she thanked her fellow nominees for joining her on this “wild ride,” adding, “the girls are kicking down some barn doors—and I love it!”

Alan Jackson received the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements and enduring legacy in Country Music. With over 75 million records sold worldwide, more than 50 Top 10 hits, and 35 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country charts, Jackson's career has become a cornerstone of the genre. The namesake award will continue to recognize an iconic artist, duo, or group that has achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, philanthropy, record sales, streaming numbers, and public representation.

60th Academy of Country Music Award Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Top

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Red Clay Strays

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producers: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

