Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Elle Woods'

Trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released her high-energy, sugar-coated new single “Elle Woods” from her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop – out October 20. Listen to “Elle Woods,” a tongue-in-cheek, dance-pop anthem about overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are – just like the iconic Legally Blonde character it’s named after.

“Growing up as a queer, Mexican-American kid from the South, I felt underestimated and overlooked most of my life,” shares Lagoona. “For this album, I wanted to write a song about having to overcome this and one of my favorite characters who is underestimated but triumphs in the end is Elle Woods from the iconic movie Legally Blonde. I immediately wrote the lyric “Baby, I’m a star! What, like it’s hard?” and the song wrote itself! ‘Elle Woods’ is one of my favorites on the album right now and I hope that people not only love the references to the iconic blonde but take away the fact that anyone can ‘Do it like Elle Woods.’”

Known for her platinum vocals, shimmering pop melodies, and trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona is redefining the intersection between pop and drag with polished hooks, soaring vocals, and shimmering, blissed-out synths.

Using music as a way to heal from growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican American household, Lagoona’s upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop is a bold reclamation of herself and a celebration that provides others with the same empowering release. An ocean-dipped trove of self-love and self-discovery, Underwater Bubble Pop fuses Lagoona’s smooth, crisp vocals with shimmering melodies and euphoric beats – garnished with sea salt around the rim.

Recently opening for europop icons Aqua in New York to kick off their world tour and took to the stage at Kim Petras’ Feed The Beast album release party, Lagoona has also previously opened for Vincint and just released a cover of Vengaboys’ “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” which features RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf.

Racking up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA, which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90’s dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon,” Lagoona is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City this decade. Now, she’s going bigger than ever with music focused on self-love and feeling good with the beat to back it up!

photo credit: Tanner Abel