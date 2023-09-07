Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Elle Woods'

The track is from her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop, out October 20.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Elle Woods'

Trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released her high-energy, sugar-coated new single “Elle Woods” from her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop – out October 20. Listen to “Elle Woods,” a tongue-in-cheek, dance-pop anthem about overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are – just like the iconic Legally Blonde character it’s named after.

“Growing up as a queer, Mexican-American kid from the South, I felt underestimated and overlooked most of my life,” shares Lagoona. “For this album, I wanted to write a song about having to overcome this and one of my favorite characters who is underestimated but triumphs in the end is Elle Woods from the iconic movie Legally Blonde. I immediately wrote the lyric “Baby, I’m a star! What, like it’s hard?” and the song wrote itself! ‘Elle Woods’ is one of my favorites on the album right now and I hope that people not only love the references to the iconic blonde but take away the fact that anyone can ‘Do it like Elle Woods.’”

Known for her platinum vocals, shimmering pop melodies, and trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona is redefining the intersection between pop and drag with polished hooks, soaring vocals, and shimmering, blissed-out synths.

Using music as a way to heal from growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican American household, Lagoona’s upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop is a bold reclamation of herself and a celebration that provides others with the same empowering release. An ocean-dipped trove of self-love and self-discovery, Underwater Bubble Pop fuses Lagoona’s smooth, crisp vocals with shimmering melodies and euphoric beats – garnished with sea salt around the rim.

Recently opening for europop icons Aqua in New York to kick off their world tour and took to the stage at Kim Petras’ Feed The Beast album release party, Lagoona has also previously opened for Vincint and just released a cover of Vengaboys’ “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” which features RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf.

Racking up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA, which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90’s dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon,” Lagoona is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City this decade. Now, she’s going bigger than ever with music focused on self-love and feeling good with the beat to back it up!

photo credit: Tanner Abel



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Crystal Waters to Release New Single Dance, Dance, Dance Photo
Crystal Waters to Release New Single 'Dance, Dance, Dance'

Pioneer Dance-Pop Crossover Artist Crystal Waters is set to release a much anticipated single, “DANCE, DANCE, DANCE.' The single will be ahead of multiple singles leading up to a much celebrated EP. Crystal will be collaborating with Quantize and Sparta to get this forthcoming single out to the masses.  

2
ADDISON GRACE Shares SLIME Off Forthcoming Debut Album Photo
ADDISON GRACE Shares 'SLIME' Off Forthcoming Debut Album

The album, co-produced and recorded by Cavetown’s Robin Skinner in London, highlights why they are considered one of the strongest members of a new generation of artists who blur the lines between bedroom pop, indie rock, emo, and folk, all without ever fitting into one of these categories. Plus, check out tour dates!

3
LP Releases New Track Long Goodbye From Love Lines Album Photo
LP Releases New Track 'Long Goodbye' From 'Love Lines' Album

LP, known for their powerhouse vocals and soaring choruses, revealed “Long Goodbye,” an epic breakup song for those who just can’t let go. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and soaring vocalist LP (they/them) became a global phenomenon in 2017 with the song “Lost On You,” which reached #1 in 18 countries. Watch the video and see new tour dates!

4
Video: Mickey Guyton & Kane Brown Debut Nothing Compares To You Video Photo
Video: Mickey Guyton & Kane Brown Debut 'Nothing Compares To You' Video

Country star Mickey Guyton releases the official video for her new song “Nothing Compares To You” featuring multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown. Directed by Alex Alvga, the video shows the camaraderie between the country stars as they play backup singers who finally get their moment to shine. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
CHICAGO