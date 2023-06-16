Lady Redneck Releases New Single 'Dreams Do Die Hard' Penned By Father

"Dreams Do Die Hard" is the follow-up single to another song her father wrote, "I Wonder About You", which reached #17 on the UK ITunes country chart.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Lady Redneck Releases New Single 'Dreams Do Die Hard' Penned By Father

Lady Redneck Releases New Single 'Dreams Do Die Hard' Penned By Father

The multiple award-nominated Christian country artist from Dallas has released another single written by her father. "Dreams Do Die Hard" drops on June 16th.

Dallas, Texas-based Christian Country artist Stephanie "Lady Redneck" Lee is proud to announce the release of her new single, "Dreams Do Die Hard", on June 16th. The song is a slow tempo, country song, written by Stephanie's father. The song previously earned him an Honorable Mention in a prestigious songwriting contest.

"This song is about watching dreams slip away," Stephanie said. "I think everyone will be able to relate to it in one way or another. I think it's good to talk about depression and sadness. Everyone feels it at some time, whether briefly or daily. I think one of the best ways to help someone deal with emotions like this is just to love them unconditionally without judgment."

"Dreams Do Die Hard" is the follow-up single to another song her father wrote, "I Wonder About You", which reached #17 on the UK ITunes country chart. The new single will be released on all major music platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Stephanie Lee is also currently promoting the crowdfunding campaign for her Christian music album. Stephanie's high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs have earned her a loyal following, and her small-town roots and quirky personality have earned her the "Redneck" name that she proudly displays.

For more information, please visit www.ladyredneck.org.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Allan Harris to Release First Live Album In Over A Decade: LIVE AT THE BLUE LLAMA Photo
Allan Harris to Release First Live Album In Over A Decade: LIVE AT THE BLUE LLAMA

Renowned vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris will release his new album, Live at Blue LLama.

2
Blitz Union Releases New Single Freak Anthem Photo
Blitz Union Releases New Single 'Freak Anthem'

Blitz Union has released their new single 'Freak Anthem'.

3
The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of Rise And Fall Photo
The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall'

Available for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition of the album features a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. A digital version of the record, which features new animated artwork, is available now on streaming services.

4
Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album No Failure Photo
Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'

GRAMMY®, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III has released his second full-length album, No Failure. The music video for the album’s title track is also out now and made its broadcast premiere on BET Gospel. Melvin’s album encourages listeners to never give up on their faith even during life’s darkest moments.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE