Lady Gaga and Blackpink's 'Sour Candy' Breaks Spotify and YouTube Records

Lady Gaga and Blackpink's new single "Sour Candy" broke streaming records during its debut on Thursday, May 28.

According to Forbes, the song debuted at No. 6 on the global Spotify chart with over 3.67 million streams and No. 12 in the United States with over 757,000 streams. This gave Blackpink the biggest debut song from a girl group in Spotify history.

As of Thursday afternoon, "Sour Candy" also reached No. 1 on iTunes in 52 countries, which also breaks the record for a girl group.

On YouTube, the song's audio video garnered around 21.8 million views in its first 24 hours, which broke the record for the biggest debut for an all-female collaboration.

The song is from Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica, which was released yesterday, May 29, via Interscope Records. The album has already debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in 57 countries.

The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 235 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16th Billboard Top 10. The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to number #1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 85 million views.

The album's next single "Rain On Me", a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video, which was released last Friday has surpassed over 57 million views.

