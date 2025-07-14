 tracking pixel
Lady A to Embark on First-Ever Holiday Tour This December

The holiday tour will launch on Dec. 5 in Atlanta, GA, at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Atlanta Symphony Hall.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
Lady A to Embark on First-Ever Holiday Tour This December Image
GRAMMY Award-winning group Lady A is kicking off their 2025 THIS WINTER’S NIGHT TOUR, with 12 days of Christmas music, this December. The holiday tour will launch on Dec. 5 in Atlanta, GA, at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Atlanta Symphony Hall and wrap with three consecutive shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Presale tickets for most dates are available beginning this Wednesday (7/16) at 10 AM local time with the code HOLLYJOLLY, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (7/18) at 10 AM local time here.

The trio’s inaugural Christmas tour will kick off after the release of ON THIS WINTER’S NIGHT VOL. 2 on Sept. 26. Both the upcoming album and tour will feature holiday classics as well as new festive originals as a companion and refresh of their 2020 album ON THIS WINTER’S NIGHT.

THIS WINTER’S NIGHT TOUR Official Dates:

12/5/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta Symphony Hall
12/6/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/7/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
12/10/25 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre *
12/12/25 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
12/13/25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesse Theatre
12/14/25 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Island Event Center
12/18/25 – Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
12/19/25 – French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort
12/21/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/22/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/23/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
*Onsale TBA

Over the course of their life as a band, Lady A has amassed 11 No. One hit and over 9 billion digital streams. Known for their 12X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nominee for their work on SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.




