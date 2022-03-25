Lacy J. Dalton Continues to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'Everybody Makes Mistakes' with New Acoustic Version

Country hit-maker Lacy J. Dalton continues to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her million air-play song, "Everybody Makes Mistakes," with a new acoustic version of the 1981 hit single. From her album Takin' It Easy, the song reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. The emotional tune was co-written by Dalton and Mark Sherrill and has remained a fan favorite over the years.

Taking an inward focus, Dalton channeled the heartfelt sentiments that we all face throughout life when it comes to all decisions, good or bad. Ultimately we have to learn from all mistakes to grow and by doing so, become a better person. The acoustic version of "Everybody Makes Mistakes" was premiered by Country Rebel.

"A few years ago, a disc jockey from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, near my hometown of Bloomsburg, told me that according to BMI, Mistakes had more airplay here in the US than any other tune I'd written. I had no idea, and for a long time, I rarely used the song in my shows, which was strange because I always liked the song and it is very authentic to my life experience," shares Dalton.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of Dalton's album and title track "Takin' It Easy" which reached number 2 on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart and received a Million Airplay award from BMI. The easygoing tune came to life by Dalton and Mark while on a boat in the middle of Old Hickory Lake near Nashville, before being taken to Billy Sherrill for editing and production. Once released, "Takin' It Easy" became Dalton's highest-charting single and one of her most well-known songs to date. Dalton has a multitude of tour dates scheduled that you will not want to miss!

Watch the new acoustic performance here: