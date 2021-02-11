La Femme Releases New Single 'Le Jardin'

Today, Parisian psyche-pop band La Femme released the video for their new single "Le Jardin," taken from their highly anticipated third album Paradigmes (out April 2nd via the band's label Disque Pointu, distributed worldwide by IDOL). Shot in the south of Spain between Granada and Sevilla, the "Le Jardin" video is an excerpt from the band's forthcoming full-length feature film, which will be released in conjunction with Paradigmes.

Released in time for Valentine's Day, "Le Jardin" is a tender melancholic ballad, and La Femme's first song in Spanish. "The lyrics were written during a trip to Spain a few years ago," the band explains. "This is kind of an old-school slow dance which underlines how fate can be random and fragile. The moments we go through, sometimes very sudden, from shadows to light, and vice-versa. All of this, in a Romanesque scenery of the historic city of Sevilla, where the Holy Virgins are omnipresent on the walls, overlooking at mankind and its madness."

The two main songwriters who started the band together, Sacha Got and Marlon Magnée, are the traditional heart of La Femme, and their vision is consolidated on stage by the masterful rhythm section of Sam Lefevre and Noé Delmas (bass and drums, respectively), and sublimated by the vocal talents of female singers like Alma Jodorowsky, Clara Luciani, Clémence Quélennec, Grâce Hartzel and Jane Peynot. Within this album of beautifully-curated electropop you will hear everything from coldwave to yéyé, Kraftwerk to the Velvet Underground, all distilled and sequenced and psychedelicized so that it sounds uniquely La Femme.

Formed in 2010, the then unknown band hoodwinked the French music industry by lining up a DIY US tour with only $3,000 and an EP. After playing 20 gigs around the US, La Femme returned home with immense interest from the Parisian music scene. "The industry was like, 'What the f? They have an EP out and they are touring in the US and we don't know them?" Magnée told The Guardian. "So the buzz began to start. When we came back to France, it was red carpet. fing DIY." The band's 2013 debut album Psycho Tropical Berlin won a Victoires de la Musique award (France's equivalent to the GRAMMYs), and their 2016 sophomore album Mystére was praised by Sound Opinions, Line of Best Fit, The Guardian, All Music, BrooklynVegan, and more.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: La Femme