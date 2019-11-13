LIVE AT THE LORTEL Podcast Announces December Guests

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the next group of guests confirmed for their popular "Live at the Lortel" podcast focused on Off-Broadway. Each taping lasts about 60 minutes - with 45 minutes of moderated conversation with host Eric Ostrow and 15 minutes for audience questions. The next round of tapings will all take place on Monday, December 2, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. As always, tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting www.liveatthelortel.com.

Monday, December 2

3:00 PM John Benjamin Hickey

Tony Award winner, currently appearing in "The Inheritance" on Broadway.

4:30 PM Victoria Bailey

Executive Director at Theatre Development Fund (TDF).

8:30 PM Stephen Adly Guirgis

Pulitzer Prize winner, two-time Lucille Lortel Award winner; Playwright of Atlantic Theater and LAByrinth Theater Company's "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven."

Tapings are currently being booked for January (8, 10, and 12) and February (5, 7, and 9) 2020.

"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in an intimate setting - the 299-seat Lucille Lortel Theatre. These conversations dig deep into the artists' work and career, including past, present, and future projects. You never know where the conversation might go, but you can be sure it will always be fun, fascinating, and informative. It's a fantastic way to celebrate Off-Broadway and a love of theatre.

Previous guests include Richard Nelson, Theresa Rebeck, John Glover, Lee Sunday Evans, Marsha Mason, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kathleen Chalfant, Robert Cuccioli, Saheem Ali, Robert LuPone, John Doyle, and Will Van Dyke. Podcasts can be heard via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud, as well as the official website.





