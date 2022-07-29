LA's Hooveriii Release New Album 'A Round Of Applause'

Today psych-rock band Hooveriii (pronounced "Hoover Three") release their new album A Round of Applause via The Reverberation Appreciation Society. LISTEN/BUY HERE.

Leading to the release the band have shared three singles accompanied by not-to-be-missed videos - "Twisted & Vile", "The Pearl" and the album's opener "See."

On August 2 the LA-based band hits the road for a tour that sees them play Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and Nashville, among other markets. The last stop is in Phoenix, AZ on August 27. In September the band heads to Europe for a tour supporting Mudhoney. All dates are listed below and tickets are on-sale now. Tickets here.

Though created in large part by founder Bert Hoover, Hooveriii has grown to include Gabe Flores (lead guitar and vocals), Kaz Mirblouk (bass and synths), James Novick (synths), and Owen Barrett (drums).