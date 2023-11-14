LAVAGXRL Unveils Debut Album 'Faith In Chaos'

Boston-based singer/producer LAVAGXRL is excited to announce their debut album Faith In Chaos is out now on EveryDejaVu Records. Along with the album, LAVAGXRL shares “disappear” music video.

Boston artist LAVAGXRL is a genderless, timeless, multidimensional being, a starseed planted to push boundaries and encourage the abandonment of human mind-body worship. LAVAGXRL’s distinctive style of ethereal synthesizers and innovative vocal techniques have led to the fast-rising success of the producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter.

In 2021, LAVAGXRL was nominated for Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards. Their upcoming debut album Faith In Chaos incorporates the extremes of LAVAGXRL’s wide-ranging sounds of past releases, touching on their start as a harsh noise/glitch project, ambient tracks, and elements of dance, hip hop, and pop.

Faith In Chaos draws holistically from LAVAGXRL’s experiences, memories, dreams, and wishes. “Just an eruption of my unconscious mind. it feels vulnerable and freeing,” LAVAGXRL says. Much of the album comes from LAVAGXRL’s struggle to feel at home in the world; moving from self-destruction to self-acceptance, from fighting against the chaotic nature of the world to channeling their consciousness toward something they can believe in.

LAVAGXRL continues, “Despite my restless mind, my soul has found ways and reasons to endure. Searching for peace despite everything is an overarching theme.” The writing, production, recording, and mixing for Faith In Chaos was all handled by LAVAGXRL and the album was mastered by Contour.

By accepting all facets of being, and creating a space where fluidity is celebrated, LAVAGXRL’s debut LP Faith in Chaos is an essential reminder that despite the absurdity that surrounds us, there is beauty in simply being alive.