LA-Based, New Zealand Native Eden Iris Releases 'Birthday Baby' Single On Oct. 11

New Zealand-native, now L.A.-based artist Eden Iris released her new single "Birthday Baby" on 10/11.



Co-written with kiwi songstress Emily Edrosa, the "heartfelt and sobering slow-burning ballad" premiered on Atwood Magazine.



Earlier this week, the song was featured as a "Fresh Squeezed" track on Nic Harcout's KCSN (88.5) show "Morning Music Mix".



The song was created "...in a jam-style songwriting session at my home studio. We came up with the guitar riff and wanted the melody and lyrics to be simple, and slightly somber," says Eden. "To me, the lyrics of 'Birthday Baby' tell the story of two people existing in an estranged relationship, who are unable to come to terms with it. Both people are waiting for something to happen, but no one is willing to do anything to break out of their own isolation. It's sort of an ode to loneliness."



Eden Iris is a musician from Auckland, New Zealand, described as "a writer working in a new space". Her biggest influences include Stevie Nicks, Tori Amos, Kate Bush and Ben Howard.

Eden began songwriting and performing at age 14, receiving sponsorship from the internationally acclaimed 'Laurie Williams' guitar company . She gained success at a national level in her late teens, receiving the SmokefreeRockquest National Women's Musicianship Award (2011), and the Play it Strange Peace Song Award (2011).

Her debut EP, Crying Birds, was released in March 2014 which was well received by fans and music critics in New Zealand, and was licensed for "Shortland Street" numerous times. Eden has since moved to Los Angeles where she has been collaborating with Grammy-award winning songwriters such as Maia Sharp (Dixie Chicks), Rune Westberg (Colbie Colait), Jamie Candiloro (Ryan Adams, R.E.M) and Bruce Lynch (Kate Bush).

Listen to "Birthday Baby" here:





