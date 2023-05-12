LA-Based Duo Voilà Releases New Song Featuring Craig Owens

LA-based pop-rock duo VOILÀ unveil two brand new tracks, "Table For One" and "Don't Say I Didn't Warn You (with Craig Owens).

Curating their own blend of pop and rock, the duo has made a name for themselves pushing the boundaries of the genre, and they continue to do so with this latest release. The two new tracks, along with the band's recent single releases "Girls Don't Come With Instructions" and "Playing Dead," are to be featured on VOILÀ's forthcoming sophomore LP, expected to release late summer.

"This song is an interpretation of the classic pick up line "did it hurt when you fell from heaven?" What if the fall from heaven was actually a fall from grace? Craig's artistry has inspired us for years and we're beyond honored to work with him on this." - VOILÀ

The collaboration with Craig Owens comes after the recent announcement that VOILÀ will be supporting Owens on select dates on his upcoming Volume One Tour. VOILÀ will join playing acoustic sets in Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Louis from July 5 through July 8th. For tickets, please click HERE.

On May 28, VOILÀ will play Set It Off's 'Why Worry Fest' featuring The Ready Set, Set It Off, In Her Own Words, Rivals, Weathers, Cray, No Love For The Middle Child, First and Forever and more. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

Earlier this year, the duo released their "Figure You Out" Remix EP, featuring remixes by The Ready Set, COASTR, Stash Konig and more. One of the singles off VOILÀ's debut full-length album, Happy Never After, "Figure You Out" has amassed nearly 80 million streams on Spotify since its release, and continues to gain ~150,000 per day. To celebrate the song's success, the band recently released a "Figure You Out" performance video, which you can watch HERE.



