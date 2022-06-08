Kylie Morgan to Release New EP 'P.S.'

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan will release her upcoming EP, P.S., on July 1. The project will feature her recent tracks including fan favorite "Independent With You" and good-time anthem "Love Like We're Drunk," plus her forthcoming debut single "If He Wanted To He Would," shipping to country radio on the EP's release day.

P.S. is the follow-up to Kylie's 2021 EP Love, Kylie, praised by American Songwriter for its "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy." Helping "solidify her place as one to watch" (Billboard), the debut scored Kylie a spot as one of CMT's Next Women of Country and VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, while also being selected for CMA's coveted KixStart program.

"With my debut EP, Love, Kylie, I finally got to tell the world over a decade's worth of stories I had only told my guitar, in six songs," shares Kylie. "But that was just the first few chapters. I am so excited to finish sharing this book of love letters from me to my fans with my new EP, P.S."

Set to share her instantly catchy songs on CMA Fest's biggest stage, Kylie will perform this Sunday night (6/12) at Nissan Stadium, after taking the Dr Pepper Amp Stage that afternoon at 2:45 p.m. For more information on additional upcoming tour dates, visit here.

"I've been so blessed to have a lot of answered prayers and pinch me moments in my career, but getting to play my first stadium this weekend - and debut my next single off this project - in my current home of Nashville will be hard to beat," Kylie adds. "I've been coming to CMA Fest as a fan since I was 15, and now I'm playing the stage I waited in line for and sat in the nose bleeds so I could see my favorite artists. God is so dang good."

An Oklahoma native, Kylie Morgan started writing songs at the age of 12, gaining national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led to her making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice, and polishing her songwriting. At 19, she made the decision to officially call Music City home. Recognizing Kylie's unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Kylie just released new tracks "Love Like We're Drunk" and "Independent With You," featured on her upcoming EP P.S., due out July 1. Her debut EP Love, Kylie dropped in June 2021, for which she co-wrote each of its six songs (produced by McAnally and Ben Johnson). Stacking acclaim, she was named as one of VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch. The only country artist to make the list, the program highlights 19 of the world's top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year.

Selected as one of three artists for the coveted CMA KixStart program, Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT, SiriusXM On The Horizon, Taste of Country and Pandora. She recently hit the road with Niko Moon for the GOOD TIME TOUR, after previously opening for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.