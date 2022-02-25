Kylie Morgan Shares New Song 'Independent With You'

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan has released her individualistic anthem "Independent With You," out everywhere now.

With an authentic message inspired by Kylie's personal story, the song struck a chord out of the gate with fellow free spirits in her growing fanbase. First shared on social media, it has generated 1.6 million likes on her TikTok profile alone, while inspiring more than 10 thousand users to share their own stories using "Independent With You" - all before its official release.

"Can I let you in without changing who I am / Do I have to choose / Can I still be independent with you" she questions in the track, written by Kylie alongside Erik Belz and Palmer Lee, with production by Ben Johnson, Shane McAnally and Belz.

"At first I thought this song was too personal to release," shares Kylie. "After posting just a demo on social media, it reached one million views overnight. Once I was flooded with messages and comments from so many women who felt the same, I suddenly felt even more connected to the song. I've never been more excited for a release in my life. Not for myself, for all the independent souls out there."

"Independent With You" follows her 2021 EP Love, Kylie, praised for its "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy" (American Songwriter). More new music is on the horizon for Kylie, known as "a sassy spitfire who isn't afraid to reveal her vulnerabilities" (The Oklahoman) with a "powerful voice" (CMT).

Kylie is currently on the road with Niko Moon for the GOOD TIME TOUR, hitting the Southeast next week with stops in Atlanta, GA (3/3), Birmingham, AL (3/4) and Charlotte, NC (3/5). For tickets and more information on upcoming tour dates visit here.

An Oklahoma native, Kylie Morgan starting writing songs at the age of 12, gaining national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led to her making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice, and polishing her songwriting. At 19, she made the decision to officially call Music City home. Recognizing Kylie's unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Kylie just released her brand-new song "Independent With You" in response to overwhelming fan demand on social media, due to its personal-yet-relatable message and authentic lyrics. Her debut EP Love, Kylie dropped in June 2021, for which she co-wrote each of its six songs (produced by McAnally and Ben Johnson). Stacking acclaim, she was named as one of VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch.

The only country artist to make the list, the program highlights 19 of the world's top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year. Selected as one of three artists for the coveted CMA KixStart program, Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT, SiriusXM On The Horizon, Taste of Country and Pandora. She is currently on the road with Niko Moon for the GOOD TIME TOUR, after previously opening for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.

Listen to the new single here: