Kylie Minogue to Release 'Tension' Album in September

The first single, "Padam Padam" is coming soon.

Global superstar Kylie Minogue will release her new album, "Tension," on September 22. Pre-save the album here now. The first single, "Padam Padam" is coming soon.

Minogue has also released the tracklist for the new album, featuring songs like "Hold on to Now," "Things We Do For Love," "One More Time," "You Still Get Me High," "Vegas High," and more. Check out the full tracklist and album artwork here:

Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit "The Loco-Motion" which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.

In 2008, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Kylie an OBE for her services to music. In the same year she was awarded the highest cultural honour in France, chevalier de l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres, by the French Government for her contribution to the enrichment of French culture.

Beyond these accolades, Kylie has a Grammy, three BRIT Awards and 17 ARIAs. In 2011 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and in 2019 received an Officer of the Order of Australia Award (AO).

In 2019, Kylie set the current record for the most-watched performance ever at Glastonbury, with over 3.9M people tuning in. With her latest studio album "DISCO" reaching Number 1 in the UK's Official Charts, Kylie became the first female artist to top the UK albums chart in five consecutive decades.



