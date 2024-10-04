Kylie Minogue Reveals North American Dates for Global 2025 'Tension Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kylie Minogue has announced the North American dates for her highly anticipated ‘Tension Tour’ for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the world and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011. The North American leg will begin in Toronto, Canada on March 29 at Scotiabank Arena and go on to make stops in New York at Madison Square Garden, Austin at Moody Center, Miami at Kaseya Center, Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena and more.

American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets™ including VIP packages, available for Card Members to purchase before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 8 at 10am local through Thursday, October 10 at 10pm local (while supplies last) - this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™. Terms apply.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, October 9 at 10am and fans can sign up now for early access to the artist presale at www.kylie.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 11 at 10am local.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be available to the general public starting on Wednesday, October 9 at 10am local. These exclusive offers can include VIP priority check-in and entrance, dedicated ‘Fast Lane’ for VIP merchandising shopping, VIP merchandise tour packs with commemorative VIP tour lanyard and laminate, and special invite to the official VIP Hospitality Lounge.

After opening in Kylie’s home country, Australia, the world tour will head into Asia and reach the UK in May. More countries and dates to be announced over the coming weeks including Europe and South America.

Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

‘Tension Tour’ 2025 North American Dates:

March 29 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

April 2 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

April 4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

April 9 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

April 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 13 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

April 14 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

April 17 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

April 19 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

April 22 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

April 26 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

April 29 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

May 2 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Tension II - a brand new collection of 13 songs - will be released on October 18 via BMG and is available to pre-order here. Lead single from the new collection “Lights Camera Action” is out now. The high energy, high octane sequel to the Number 1 album and global smash Tension, sees Kylie head further into the electronic space. Packed full of dance floor anthems, the record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit “Edge of Saturday Night” with The Blessed Madonna as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia. Kylie said: “The Tension era has been so special to me … I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to ‘Tension II’.”

Tension II

1. Lights Camera Action

2. Taboo

3. Someone For Me

4. Good As Gone

5. Kiss Bang Bang

6. Diamonds

7. Hello

8. Dance To The Music

9. Shoulda Left Ya

10. Edge Of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)

11. My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

12. Midnight Ride (with Orville Peck & Diplo)

13. Dance Alone (with Sia)

2024 has already seen Kylie take home the Global Icon Award at the BRITs, win the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy for the smash hit, ‘Padam Padam’, attend the Met Gala, complete her inaugural Las Vegas Residency, perform at WeHo Pride and release a series of high profile collaborations. July saw Kylie perform an awe-inspiring and critically lauded headline show at London’s BST Hyde Park. Described by The Guardian as “a glorious celebration of pop perfection” (5*) and by Metro as “outrageously good” (5*), Rolling Stone’s 5* review said: “This pop queen’s London takeover proves her unchallengeable place atop the throne remains perfectly intact.” Kylie released her Number 1 album 'Tension' in September 2023 which has now surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide and nearing half a billion streams.

Photo Credit: Erik Melvin

