Kylie Minogue Releases 'DISCO (Extended Mixes)'

Kyile Minogue has released "DISCO (Extended Mixes)". The new album features extended versions of each track from Minogue's recent album, "DISCO".

Minogue recently released her "DISCO (Guest List Edition)" featured new collaborations with Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Years & Years, and Gloria Gaynor.

"DISCO" is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, and the first new music since her Number One album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead single 'Say Something', which received global critical acclaim - deemed 'sparkling' by NME and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone. Other tracks included on the album are 'Magic' and 'I Love It'.

Listen to the new album here: