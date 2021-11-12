Kylie Minogue Releases 'DISCO (Guest List Edition)'

Kylie Minogue has released a new extended edition of her hit 2020 LP "DISCO"!

"DISCO (Guest List Edition)" features extended mixes of every track from the original release, plus new collaborations with Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Years & Years, and Gloria Gaynor.

New CD, vinyl, and DVDs can be purchased here.

"DISCO" is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, and the first new music since her Number One album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead single 'Say Something', which received global critical acclaim - deemed 'sparkling' by NME and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone. Other tracks included on the album are 'Magic' and 'I Love It'.

Listen to the new album here: